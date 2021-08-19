With crowds of people lining Ensign Avenue in Champlin on Aug. 10, celebration was in the air. Sounds of little girls screaming with excitement and red, white, and blue outfits donned by newborns to grandparents created a runway for an American hero to enter the parking lot of Champlin’s Twin City Twisters gym on the sunny afternoon.
Gymnast Grace McCallum, who trains at Twin City Twisters, had yet to make her triumphant return to Champlin and those in the area wanted to make sure she was welcomed back with a fanfare entrance. “She can sign my shoes, she can sign my underwear,” a young girl in the crowd told her friends as they anxiously awaited the return of the Olympic silver medalist.
Fans were notified that she would be coming to the gym with a police escort at around 4 p.m. to begin a celebration that was scheduled to last from 4 to 7 p.m. By 4:05, still no McCallum. 4:10, not yet. Then soon after, people started to see flashing lights and hear sirens. “There she comes!” one girl shouted. As McCallum rode in a Champlin firetruck into the Twin City Twisters parking lot, kids and parents waved homemade signs, many wearing blue and white t-shirts that read “Team Amazing Grace.”
Then, like something out of a movie, McCallum exited to a Beatles-like frenetic crowd. For the 18-year-old Isanti native, this was a moment of American fame. Coming off a silver medal performance in the women’s gymnastics team all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, McCallum wasn’t expecting the over 400-person crowd to welcome her back to Champlin in the way that they did.
“At first it was a little overwhelming because I didn’t think there was going to be this many people here, but it means the world to me to see how much support I have from the community,” McCallum said.
Fans had the opportunity to wait in line to meet McCallum and get an autograph and picture with her, which eventually stretched nearly halfway around the building. Boys and girls of all ages asked her to sign posters, hats, and t-shirts, something McCallum did for everyone who stood in line to meet her. “I think it’s pretty cool that kids think of me as their hero,” McCallum said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet and I don’t know when it will. I am honored that people look up to me.”
‘My hero’
It wasn’t just the kids that couldn’t wait to meet their hero. City Council members wanted to join in on the celebration. Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek first heard of McCallum in 2018, when the giant poster of her was put on the front of Twin City Twisters.
Karasek, who lives close to the gym, drove by the facility each day and saw the poster: 2018 World Champion Grace McCallum. He asked fellow city council member Nate Truesdell, whose two daughters train at the gym, who McCallum was. “Who is this Grace McCallum?,” Karasek asked Truesdell at a council meeting. “She seems like a big deal.”
Now, everyone knows her name. “It is amazing we have such a talent training here in the Champlin community,” Karasek said. “We couldn’t be more honored and proud about that.”
At the celebration on Aug. 10, Karasek was asked to give a few words in front of McCallum and the crowd of several hundred people. He told the audience every year he grows dahlias and distributes them to people in the community who are doing good works.
This year, however, he grew a new dahlia he’s never grown before, called “My Hero.” With only one bloom of the plant, he presented it to McCallum, thanking her for inspiring so many in the community.
“I watch you when you are competing and I feel like I should probably take an ibuprofen just watching you...It is super impressive,” Karasek said. “You represent everything that America is. Hard work, dedication, passion... that is what we all strive for. You are my hero. You are everybody here’s hero and we are proud of you.”
Tokyo testimonials
Taking a break from the autographs and photos, McCallum and her coach Sarah Jantzi, who was the assistant coach for Team USA in Tokyo, did a question-and-answer session with the crowd. People got to know that McCallum loves to crochet and knit, plans to major in kinesiology at the University of Utah, (she will leave this week to begin her collegiate gymnastics career on a full scholarship), and will never eat sushi again after trying it in Japan.
For free time, since they were not allowed to walk or jog outside, Jantzi admitted to binging Netflix in her hotel room during their multi-week stay in Tokyo, with her watch list featuring Ozark, Manifest, and Outer Banks. But above all, she reminded herself and McCallum to live in the moment. “Being out there and representing your country...you can’t imagine the feeling until you actually are there doing it with the USA on your back,” Jantzi said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
Along with Tokyo testimonials, McCallum also fielded questions about her and Team USA’s performance during the competition, including Simone Biles’ shocking dropout during the team all-around.
“We all felt pretty stressed and a little bit of pressure after she dropped out,” McCallum said. “But we knew it was for her own safety. She is not a quitter. She is not one to just drop out and so we knew it was something serious and we supported her 100%.”
McCallum was the first teammate to compete after Biles dropped out, and she knew her performance would be a tone-setter for the rest of the all-around. “I knew my routine would probably set the mood for the rest of the meet,” she said.
But even though she wasn’t competing, Biles was still there to support her teammates. “She helped guide us through the meet. She was a great leader, and was always there for us, giving pep talks and advice,” she said.
As a coach with the team, Jantzi knew that the rest of the team had what it took to keep performing at an elite level, even with their leader Biles. “These girls are so prepared to compete all-around in the Olympic games,” she said. “Yes it was a little bit shocking at first, but as a coach, we knew any one of those kids could step into that position if they needed to because they were prepared.”
Since no fans were allowed at the 2020 Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the environment of an empty gym at the biggest stage presented a new challenge for the athletes: how to find the energy to compete and rise to the occasion of the Olympic Games. For McCallum, her motivation came from those closest to her: her teammates. “It was super important to have one another, especially not having a crowd this time,” she said. “We were supportive and really relied and cheered each other on. It made the biggest difference.”
With Tokyo now in the rearview mirror and college beginning shortly, McCallum was noncommittal on the prospects of competing in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. “We’ll see,” she said.
Family feel
Future plans aside, McCallum and her support team at Twin City Twisters were living in the here and now during the extravaganza. Steve Hafeman has known McCallum for over 10 years and coached her at a gym in Forest Lake before transitioning over to Twin City Twisters eight years ago. Five years ago, he became co-owner of the business with founder Mike Hunger and was amazed to see the community rally around McCallum during her celebration.
“It’s overwhelming honestly, in a good way,” Hafeman said. “It’s great to see the community support. These little kids’ eyes light up when they see somebody in person who made their dreams come true...It makes them believe it can happen to them too.”
From a young girl to an Olympic silver medalist, Hafeman has seen McCallum grow not only as a gymnast but as a young woman. “It’s been quite the journey. It’s overwhelming to see the support and smile on Grace’s face,” he said. “Her determination shines through when she performs. When push comes to shove, she’s firm and courageous.”
Twin City Twisters bought 400 cookies for the celebration, thinking it would be a good estimate for the three-hour extravaganza. They were out of cookies within two hours. Along with seeing McCallum, the gym rented out two food trucks, a bouncy house, and other Olympic-themed games, such as a javelin throw, with foam noodles going through life-sized foam Olympic rings, and a foam hurdle jump. As much as it felt like a hero’s welcome home, it also doubled as a family reunion of sorts. Strangers and friends alike from all over the area came out to support one of their own. The amazing Grace McCallum.
“Our community and gym are like one big family,” Jantzi said. “The amount of support Grace gets is amazing. I had no doubt everyone would come and support her. That is just what family does.”
