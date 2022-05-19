Champlin to keep speed limit on Valley Forge Lane

The Champlin City Council unanimously approved a resolution maintaining a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit on Valley Forge Lane between Dayton Road and French Lake Road at its May 9 meeting after discussions of lowering the limit.
Mayor Ryan Karasek said he has first-hand experience with the speedy traffic on Valley Forge Lane when he and his family ride their bikes to pickleball at Paul Wethern Park.
“There are a lot of idiots that drive in the city and there is no exception to the people that drive on Valley Forge,” he said at the meeting. “I was surprised with how fast they were driving. I’ve talked to folks who say, ‘people speed too much in our community.’ It is unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
City Engineer Shibani Bisson said that the police department collected speed data samples in 2020 which showed that drivers were driving on average between 32 and 35 miles per hour on the 30 mile-per-hour road. Because of the final plat approval for the Oaks at Bauer Farm development, a city report said that certain traffic calming measures were a condition of approval along Valley Forge Lane, including a consideration to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.
However, the project developer and city agreed to short-term measures to quell speedy traffic, including:
• Designating the shoulders of Valley Forge Lane as bike lanes with bike lane symbols, striping, and signing. In addition, bike lane signs on both sides and no parking signs on the east side of Valley Forge Lane will be installed.
• Installing four driver feedback (DFB) signs for both northbound and southbound Valley Forge Lane at locations north and south of 131st Avenue to be determined by the City. Studies have shown that driver feedback signs, Bisson said, “can reduce speed limits by 10 percent.”
Driver feedback signs are traffic calming devices designed to slow speeders down by alerting them of their speed as it drives by the location and making drivers aware if they are exceeding the speed limit. City staff will accept requests from residents concerned about speeding to determine if an evaluation of DFBs is needed. A petition of at least 70% of the properties fronting the roadway requesting an evaluation of a DFB must be submitted for consideration.
• Install a pedestrian connection (a five-foot sidewalk) from the proposed development along the south side of 131st Avenue to Valley Forge Lane.
City staff recommended maintaining the speed limit on Valley Forge at 30 miles per hour, given the other measures that will be installed this summer. “We felt like this was a good first step to address some traffic calming along the corridor,” Bisson said at the meeting. As the project development progresses, city staff plans to take data from the feedback signs and other measures and bring back findings and “at a later date” to consider any change to the speed limit.
