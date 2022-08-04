Champlin street project progressing into August

A portion of Elm Creek Parkway’s westbound lanes is closed between Goose Lake Parkway and Jefferson Highway in Champlin. The project contractor is opting not to fully close Elm Creek Parkway between Goose Lake Parkway and the west entrance of Lakeside Trail, but instead work half the road at a time and shift traffic.
Construction around Elm Creek Parkway and neighborhood streets in Champlin is progressing as August gets underway. Utility work on Parkside Trail was completed last week and curb and gutter construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.
City Engineer Shibani Bisson said at the July 25 Champlin City Council meeting, that the project contractor plans to split Parkside Trail into phases to allow residents to be able to park on one side of the street while concrete work is occurring. Parkside Trail is expected to be paved starting Aug. 16.
Utility work at the west entrance of Lakeside Trail was completed last week, and the contractor is eying mid-August as the date for concrete work with paving starting Aug. 23, according to Bisson.
The eastern portion of Lakeside Trail and adjacent cul-du-sac is already paved. On Hillside Drive, utility work is continuing and the construction team plans to have curb and gutter work started by mid-August and paving by the end of the month.
Overall, Bisson said the plan is for all the neighborhood areas to be completed by mid-September, with final paving and restoration weather dependent.
However, Bisson said they requested to close portions of Elm Creek Parkway between Champlin Drive and Jefferson Highway in different phases to allow for storm sewer work, which could take two weeks at some point before Labor Day.
But construction is said to be moving along and completion of paving will be done in different phases at the end of August and September.
“We appreciate all the patience from all the residents in Champlin who have to deal with it on a regular basis,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said at the council meeting.
