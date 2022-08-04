Champlin street project progressing into August
(PHOTO BY SAM JOHNSON)

A portion of Elm Creek Parkway’s westbound lanes is closed between Goose Lake Parkway and Jefferson Highway in Champlin. The project contractor is opting not to fully close Elm Creek Parkway between Goose Lake Parkway and the west entrance of Lakeside Trail, but instead work half the road at a time and shift traffic.

Construction around Elm Creek Parkway and neighborhood streets in Champlin is progressing as August gets underway. Utility work on Parkside Trail was completed last week and curb and gutter construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.

City Engineer Shibani Bisson said at the July 25 Champlin City Council meeting, that the project contractor plans to split Parkside Trail into phases to allow residents to be able to park on one side of the street while concrete work is occurring. Parkside Trail is expected to be paved starting Aug. 16.

