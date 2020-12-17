Maybe more than ever, the 2020 holiday season is about giving.
COVID-19 has led to staggering unemployment numbers and business closures, meaning families in need for food and toys has only increased. With the need for help, the Champlin Police Department remains on the beat of helping families in need.
The “Shop With a Cop” program continued on Monday as Champlin police officers shopped with children of many families in hopes of bringing smiles to kids who may not otherwise be the recipient of a present.
“It feels great to help these families in their time of need,” Champlin police officer Dan Irish said. “It is a great thing to see the smile on some of the kids’ faces. It is also nice to have some positive interaction during the event with the kids.”
Ten families were the beneficiaries of this year’s program, which began in 2009. Law enforcement agencies across the nation are involved in similar programs to help families in need.
The 2020 “Shop With a Cop” is funded by donations from Riverway Church and the Champlin Crime Prevention Fund.
On Monday, children were paired with a police officer at the Champlin Target. Officers guided the kids through the store, helped fill their carts with merchandise while having lunch and helping with gift-wrapping.
About 15 Champlin Police officers are helping this season. Families are identified and selected by officials from Jackson Middle School and patrol officers also submit names of families they know need some holiday assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.