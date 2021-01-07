The year-long city-wide water meter replacement change-out program in Champlin is underway and will continue throughout 2021.
During the 12-month project, approximately 7,800 residential, commercial and irrigation Mueller ultrasonic water meters and radios will be replaced. The process will be conducted by Midwest Testing, a local professional meter installation contractor. The new meters are expected to improve billing and meter-reading efficiencies.
Champlin residents will be receiving letters from the city or Midwest Testing about two to three weeks before installers will be in their neighborhood. The letter includes instructions on how to schedule an appointment for the meter installation – which the city requires.
There is no cost to residents for the meter replacement. Residents refusing to allow the replacement will face the possibility of having their water supply disconnected or additional charges being applied to their water bill.
Thus far, Champlin staff and Midwest Testing have installed 1,440 meters with the focus on failed meters/radios and neighborhood read areas that have shown the highest level of battery failures, said Dave Stifter, Champlin Utility Superintendent.
“Understandably, health concerns with COVID has required the need to delay some installations,” Stifter said. “We also have received a number of calls with concerns for the legitimacy of the change-out request by Midwest Testing. The callers want to ensure that it is not a hoax.
“I’m hoping additional public notifications and awareness of the process will reduce the concerns. The city’s website should provide an avenue to answer many questions. There are always going to be situations that arise in a project of this magnitude. However, the installation phases that have already been completed have allowed us to uncover deficiencies and correct operational processes moving forward.”
The water meters need to be replaced because the meter and their registers often lose accuracy as they age, resulting in water loss that exceeds industrial and regulatory standards. Most water meters in Champlin were installed more than 20 years ago and are due to be replaced.
To provide accurate metering of water, the system is being upgraded with new Mueller ultrasonic meters and advanced AMI meter reading technology.
SYSTEM BENEFITS
The new meters come with several benefits. The Mueller AMI system provides two-way communication between the meter and Champlin’s meter software. Staff will have access to real time and historical data when responding to high consumption concerns, water leak or account questions.
The improved technology will eliminate the need for individual on-site manual meter reading, and drive-by collection of monthly reads for utility billing will be eliminated. These advancements will provide beneficial time savings over the current procedures.
The new system also will improve leak detection capabilities. It will the system to flag accounts with unusual readings as a result of a leak or meter malfunction, meaning these concerns can be addressed sooner than the current system.
“We will be able to notify residents if unusual water usage is detected,” Stifter said. “This notification could result in resolving a costly water leak.”
All mechanical disc meters and all existing radios must be replaced as Champlin’s existing radios will not communicate with the new meter reading infrastructure. Like the current system, the radio transmits a unique ID that is read by the meter reading system. The current meter reading system technology, however, will be discontinued once the project is completed.
During the installation process, personnel will utilize iPad’s to collect data applicable to the meter change-out. The data needs to be collected for quality control and product verification.
The installer will be utilizing a city mobile app to complete manual entries and take digital images. The information collected will include a GPS location, the final meter read, meter and radio serial numbers, along with images of the installation, and verification of water flow.
During the visit, additional information will be requested regarding sump pumps, private wells and back flow preventers. This information is being requested to update our data base and ensure the safety and reliability of the municipal water and sewer systems.
Stifter said most water meters are in the lower level or in a utility room and offered suggestions on how residents should prepare for the process.
“Prior to the scheduled appointment, please locate your water meter and clear the area for the installer to work,” Stifter said. “Check the operation of both water valves before and after the meter. Leaking or faulty valves may require the installation to be rescheduled. The valve repairs are the responsibility of the property owner and should be repaired prior to the scheduled appointment.”
More information on this project can be found on the city’s website: ci.champlin.mn.us/public-works-department/utilities/water-meter-changeout/.
Stifter said this site is updated often to keep residents as informed as possible.
“It’s essential to provide every opportunity to inform the community of the meter change-out and installation process,” Stifter said. “The increased awareness will reduce the concerns and questions that individuals have when they receive the letter requesting an appointment for install. Our goal is to create a platform that can easily answer most question regarding the meter change out project.”
