Ice fishing is a favorite Minnesota winter pastime. Whether it’s sitting on a bucket outside or inside a warm ice house, every fisherman waits for that thrill of a bite on their line.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, the snow and ice will crunch under the boots of 250 anglers during each of the two Champlin Trout Ice Fishing Contest sessions as they make their way to pre-drilled holes on Champlin’s Trout Pond, 10377 French Lake Road. The second annual event will have a morning and an afternoon session.
Unfortunately, there are no longer spaces available for participants. This year’s registration filled almost as quickly as the registrations opened. “We sold out in less than three days,” Charlie Lehn, Champlin Parks and Facilities Manager said. “Residents had the first opportunity for two days and on day three the event was open to everyone to register.”
The city’s event had to follow state guidelines for COVID precautions.
No spectators allowed on the ice, allowing for the maximum 250 being used for the participants, according to Lehn.
“We just need people to understand that we are excited to offer a winter event despite still only being able to have 250 people on the ice at one time,” he said. “For this reason, we cannot have spectators. People could watch from the trail surrounding the lake, but will not be able to probably see very close.”
HOW IT ALL STARTED
The brain-child of this popular event is Mayor Ryan Karasek.
“Growing up in northern Minnesota, ice fishing contests are more common and were some of my most cherished memories that I had with my late father, family and friends,” he said. “I want every kid to be able to experience similar memories that they will hold dear for the rest of their lives.”
At the beginning of his time on the City Council, Karasek explored the idea of creating a trout pond within the city. His first challenge was coming up with a way to pay for the project. “In 2015, I endeavored on establishing The Champlin Community Foundation, a 501 C-3 Non-Profit with a mission to raise money to ‘do good’ in our community,” he said. “I believed this organization could be the vehicle to do so many good things in Champlin, including providing the funding stocking trout in a newly created deep-water pond.”
The Foundation spearheaded a fundraising effort to plant 53 flowering trees around the newly-renovated Mill pond area in fall 2019. Karasek stepped aside from the leadership role of the Foundation after becoming mayor and now is just an active volunteer. The Foundation contributed approximately $1,600 for the trout that were stocked in the pond before the event in 2020.
“I have personally supplemented about $1,500 in trout over the last four years including the 15 more of the amazing golden rainbow trout for this year’s event that average almost 4 lbs. apiece and one is over 6 lbs.,” he said. “With the great success and from the proceeds of the event from last year, the city has contributed about $1,700 in trout since last winter. My mission was to raise the necessary funds to initially purchase the trout and the proceeds from the events to follow would support restocking the pond as needed for many years to come.”
He added that energy and excitement surrounding the event and afterward was amazing last year. “Seeing the photos of the kids fishing and hearing these comments deeply humbles me,” he said. “I have always tried to take a pragmatic approach to my role as an elected official. I often find myself doing things that are perhaps unconventional for the ‘role of a mayor.’ I think every mayor should take this type of approach to the position. In my mind, it is more productive and it gives the community an example of stewardship and faith that I am with them through the thick and the thin of things. My late father always said to me, ‘The reward of a job well done is to have done it.’ I will always get my hands dirty, volunteer or pick up a shovel when needed and not for the sake of public praise but because it is the right thing to do.”
He said the success of the first event last year was due to the support from city staff and the council. He said the Parks and Recreation staff have been amazing. “Every time I walk in there to talk about the trout pond, I tell them, ‘I am like a kid on Christmas morning’... and I mean that sincerely,” he said. “I love every second of it and I am grateful that Charlie, Alicia, Andy and Jake let me play such an active role in the process. Being a part of the event really allows me to appreciate all the hard work that goes into planning all the events that we promote.”
Karasek said his goal for the contest is to make it an “incredible experience and bring people back year after year.” He said, “I hope that I will hear stories 20 years from now talking about how people have been to the contest every year since it started in 2020.”
Look for the mayor on contest day. He will be there to help out where he can. Even if that means drilling holes. “I learned that I can drill about 30 holes every 10 minutes,” he said. “Last year, I drilled holes for hours.”
CONTEST DAY
Those who were fortunate enough to snag a spot on the ice have a chance at grabbing over $4,500 in prizes. There are over 1,000 fish that have been stocked in the pond.
“We did just added fish to the lake and an additional 15 golden trout, which are a prize in themselves,” Lehn said.
The event also has a “great variety of sponsors,” Lehn said. He added, “We would like to say thank you to all who advertised and sponsored the event.”
He said the city’s Parks and Recreation webpage and the city’s Facebook page will list the winners of this year’s contest.
