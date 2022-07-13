Champlin’s Real Sportscards named finalist for best card shop

A local business skyrocketing in popularity is up for a national award. Real Sportscards, a sports trading card company located on Champlin Drive, is one of four businesses up for the title of America’s Best Card Shop. Back in March, several national trading card companies, Topps, Loupe, Blowout Cards, All Sports Marketing, and Professional Sports Authenticator, narrowed down over 1,400 submissions to choose the four finalists for America’s Best Card Shop.
Along with Real Sportscards, the three other finalists are:
● Baseball Card Connection (Effingham, Illinois)
● The Card Vault (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
● Honey Hole Collectibles (Escondido, California)
“A vast majority of the submissions came from customers who wanted to nominate their favorite local card shop, which is exactly why we started this initiative,” Loupe founder and CEO Eric Doty said. “It proves that the foundation of the hobby is in community ties and the personal relationships that are forged over sports cards. It was really cool seeing how many collectors made the effort to help out the people who run their local card shop.”
Voting closes on July 15. The winner will be announced live at the 2022 National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the end of the month and will receive a prize package worth roughly $50,000.
