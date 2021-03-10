Champlin’s Mississippi Crossings construction expected to be completed in 2022

Just south of the Anoka-Champlin Bridge at the intersection of Highway 169 and the mighty Mississippi River sits 160 acres of land that has stood the test of time.
From a landing area for migrant steamboats in the mid-1800s to a business park in the 1900s, to a residential apartment complex, the area now known as Mississippi Crossings is in the middle of a new makeover.
Construction began in early 2019 on a redevelopment project for the Crossings development area that led to the creation of Applewood Pointe, an 85-unit senior co-op located near the bridge.
Now, construction is underway with real estate developer Greco on a 214-unit apartment building, which is expected to be finished in early 2022. Included in Greco’s plan is building a new city pavilion, performing area, and a restaurant/event center.
Champlin community development director Scott Schulte said the city is not certain as to when the construction for the pavilion, performing area, and event center will begin, but added he hopes it will be completed also by early 2022.
“The redevelopment will provide a market rate high amenity apartment development that currently does not exist in Champlin,” Schulte said. “The public pavilion and performing area will provide meaningful river access for Champlin residents and the restaurant/event center will provide a much-demanded riverfront dining option.”
Here are some other amenities expected to be available to visitors when completed:
● An outdoor pool and two public pickleball courts
● New 20,000 square foot city park area with a park plaza and youth playground
● Public docks with access to grab-and-go or indoor riverfront dining
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.