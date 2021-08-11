Each year in early August, neighbors from all over the country come together for Night to Unite, an annual gathering which helps to celebrate and strengthen neighborhood and community partnerships particularly between residents and their local law enforcement. In Champlin, that was no different.
Police Chief Ty Schmidt said 57 neighborhood parties took place on Aug. 3, which was the same number two years ago in 2019. “It was really nice to get back and be with neighbors,” Schmidt said, who spent much of his night near the Highpointe area.
Ten police squad cars and fire department personnel made their way out to all the parties to stop and visit with residents. Schmidt said a lot of people don’t get the chance to talk with officers because they are so often too busy to chat when on duty, so this night provided an outlet to get to know city officials.
“It was a great response...we were really happy to see so many people,” Schmidt said. “It was a great opportunity for them to meet the police officers that are out every day.”
Over the past five years, Champlin has averaged close to 50 neighborhood parties per year. Schmidt is hoping that the number can increase in the years to come.
“We would love to see it grow,” he said. “Thank you to those who hosted the parties. We appreciate you reaching out.”
