Last month, Champlin resident Jana Anderson and fellow Miracle-Ear Foundation leader Jenni Hargraves went to Puerto Rico to distribute 200 hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up care with a Gift of Sound trip. Also joining them was Christine Sever with WSA, a partner of the foundation.
This was Miracle-Ear’s first-ever international mission trip.
“The Miracle-Ear Foundation is the nonprofit division of Miracle-Ear,” Anderson said. “We provide hearing aids to individuals who cannot afford hearing aids and have exhausted all other resources to obtain them. Working with Miracle-Ear locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has provided over 40,000 hearing aids to more than 21,000 children and adults since its founding in 1990.”
Puerto Rico trip
From Dec. 4-8, Anderson took the first international mission trip to Puerto Rico with Miracle-Ear. According to Puerto Rico Miracle-Ear franchise owner Eugene Gomez, many Puerto Ricans cannot afford the hearing help they need. Through his relationships with medical sites and the local community, Gomez and his team hand-selected patients who needed the Gift of Sound most.
“The Vieques, Puerto Rico, mission trip was made possible by the financial and in-kind support of several donors, missionaries, Miracle-Ear employees, and industry partners,” Anderson said.
She said the trip took almost three years to plan. It was originally planned for 2020, before the COVID pandemic hit. “Once the Miracle Mission event was rescheduled, the months-long planning began in early 2022,” Anderson said.
“We partnered with the Miracle-Ear team in Puerto Rico to identify our location and recipients of the program, and planning all the logistics that go into fitting nearly 100 people with hearing aids: including marketing, administration, equipment, and staffing.”
The Miracle-Ear Foundation supplied the hearing aids for the mission, according to Anderson. She said those who were approved to receive hearing aids based on their audiological results and financial situation were scheduled for an appointment to receive their hearing aids during the mission event between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.
“Our missionaries helped fit and deliver hearing aids to recipients of the mission under the supervision of a Doctor of Audiology in Puerto Rico, as required by local law,” Anderson said.
She assisted with Miracle-Ear Foundation paperwork and helped walk-in patients complete an application to receive hearing aids during the event. “I was also part of the Puerto Rico Miracle Mission planning team, helping with logistics,” she said.
Mission accomplished
This mission trip was a success for Anderson and the foundation.
“The Vieques Miracle Mission was full of joy and excitement and I was fortunate to witness so many lives changed as people received their hearing aids and were able to hear their loved ones again,” she said.
Recalling her trip to Puerto Rico, Anderson said Vieques was a beautiful and vibrant island and community.
“It is both a hidden gem for tourists looking for a laid-back island vacation, and an island clearly devastated by hurricanes and a lack of subsequent funding,” she said. “My colleagues in Puerto Rico shared with me that the island needs funding for infrastructure updates. Roads were narrow, powerlines hung low, many vehicles and buildings were abandoned and covered in plant overgrowth. I was told that many of the 9,000 residents of Vieques were born on the island, rarely leave, and have very low income.”
She continued, “There is no hospital on the island and residents often need to travel to the main island to receive medical care and services. Despite all this, it was evident to me how tightly knit this community is and how much pride they have for their island. As guests, my colleagues and I were welcomed and treated with such care and kindness.”
This was not Anderson’s first Gift of Sound mission trip. “I have attended six Miracle Missions,” she said. She traveled to Alabama in 2020, St. Louis in 2021; Kentucky in 2021; Newark, New Jersey, in 2022, Kansas City in 2022 and Vieques, Puerto Rico, in 2022.
Anderson said the foundation has three domestic missions planned for 2023, but no further international mission events are planned currently.
For more information about the Miracle-Ear Foundation, visit miracle-earfoundation.org or visit a local Miracle-Ear store. Community members who would like to support the Miracle-Ear Foundation’s ongoing work to bring the Gift of Sound to those in need locally can also donate at their local Miracle-Ear store or online.
