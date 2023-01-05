Last month, Champlin resident Jana Anderson and fellow Miracle-Ear Foundation leader Jenni Hargraves went to Puerto Rico to distribute 200 hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up care with a Gift of Sound trip. Also joining them was Christine Sever with WSA, a partner of the foundation.

This was Miracle-Ear’s first-ever international mission trip.

