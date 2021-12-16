Champlin Park High School remembers Pearl Harbor anniversary with concert

The Champlin Park High School Symphonic Band performs its Pearl Harbor remembrance concert on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Steve Lyons)

Twenty years ago, the Champlin Park High School Symphonic Band performed a first-of-its-kind remembrance concert to honor the 60th anniversary of the attacks at Pearl Harbor. And on Dec. 7, 2021, they did another concert to remember the 80th anniversary of the attacks.

Steve Lyons has been Champlin Park High School’s band director for 30 years. Back in 2001, Lyons remembers performing before eight to 10 World War II veterans, dedicating the concert to their service. This time around, one veteran was watching the concert in-person, a 99-year-old, and several others viewed the performance via live stream.

Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George delivered the Pledge of Allegiance, an assistant principal talked about and Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law gave a Bob Hope-style United Service Organizations (USO) comedy skit. A jazz choir performed with the symphonic band for a song and the concert ended with a medley of all military-theme songs.

During the final number, pictures of students’ family members in the military were shown on the screen, and veterans in the audience were recognized when their military branch’s song was played, an intentional move that Lyons and the band wanted to do to honor those who served.

“We are doing this to honor our family and country,” Lyons said.

For Lyons, this concert isn’t just an hour of playing music. It is a time of reflection and respect for those who serve and served our country. During the last remembrance concert 20 years ago, a junior student played in the percussion section of Lyons’ band.

Today, that student is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force and Lyons keeps in touch with him often. “This one hits home for me because it’s more than just a concert,” Lyons said. “My biggest hope for the students and community was that it becomes personal for them.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments