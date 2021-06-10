Champlin Park High School celebrated the 2021 graduating senior class during their commencement ceremony at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Sunday evening, June 6. A packed crowd of friends and family were in attendance to congratulate the seniors and honor their milestone accomplishment.

Photos by Sam Johnson

