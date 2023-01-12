Champlin resident James Nyonteh, 46, plead not guilty to the murder of his wife, Peachu Yates.
On Dec. 19, Nyonteh made the not guilty plea to second-degree murder, with intent–not premeditated.
Last March, Champlin police officers were dispatched to Yates, lying in a yard unresponsive and injured.
According to the criminal complaint, one witness at the scene said she had been on the phone with Yates as Yates arrived at the residence. Yates had told the witness that her husband, Nyonteh, was at the residence and had a knife. The witness heard Nyonteh in the background telling Yates that he just wanted to talk. As the phone call was disconnected, the witness called the other residents at the home and told them to go check on Yates.
Police officers gathered information that led them to believe Nyonteh had fled the home in Yates’ car and they put out a request to other law enforcement agencies to locate the SUV, the complaint stated. The vehicle was located in Brooklyn Park, but Nyonteh had already fled to Fargo, North Dakota, where he was eventually taken into custody. He was then charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder.
If Nyonteh is convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison. A jury trial is scheduled for March 6.
