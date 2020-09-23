A Champlin man has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Eric Ryan Almquist, 27, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which occurred at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, in St. Francis, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Almquist was pronounced dead at at 3:44 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Hennepin County Health Care.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, early indications show that Almquist was driving a motorcycle with a group of friends who were on separate motorcycles going south on St. Francis Blvd. near the St. Francis Public Works building. “As Mr. Almquist approached the curve in the road at a high rate of speed, his motorcycle went off the road into a ditch and ultimately landed on the public works’ property,” a Sheriff’s Office statement said. “Lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene and Mr. Almquist was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.”
The accident is being investigated by the St. Francis Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
