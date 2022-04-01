Champlin man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

A 45-year-old Champlin man has been charged in the stabbing death of his wife in front of a residence. James Nyonteh is charged with second-degree murder with intent of 35-year-old Peachu Yates, according to charges filed Wednesday, March 30. The charges constitute a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Officers responded to a call at 9:38 p.m. on March 29 of Yates, lying in the yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry covered in blood and not breathing.
According to the criminal complaint, one witness at the scene said that she had been on the phone with Yates as Yates arrived at the residence. Yates had told the witness that her husband, Nyonteh, was at the residence and had a knife. The witness heard Nyonteh in the background telling Yates that he just wanted to talk. As the phone call was disconnected, the witness called the other residents at the home and told them to go check on Yates.
When officers arrived, Yates was already laying bleeding and unresponsive in the yard. According to the complaint, a minor female at the scene was next to Yates screaming, “he killed her!” Yates was transported to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The complaint stated another witness said that he had heard a scream, looked outside and saw a SUV go to Douglas Drive from Thousand Pines Entry and go southbound, running a red light. Police officers gathered information that led them to believe Nyonteh had fled the home in Yates’ car and they put out a request to other law enforcement agencies to locate the SUV.
Officers learned that Brooklyn Park Police Department officers had located Yates’ car unoccupied near 101st and Winnetka Avenue N. and were told that there was blood, a bloody knife and a hatchet seen in the vehicle. Officers were aware that Nyonteh was under investigation for a criminal sexual conduct case, and that Yates and her children had moved out of the family home and were staying with family at the Champlin residence.
On March 29 at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers learned that Nyonteh had fled to Fargo, North Dakota, where he was later taken into custody. An autopsy was performed on Yates and preliminary findings revealed that Yates died from multiple sharp force injuries to her head and chest.
Nyonteh is currently in custody in Cass County, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.