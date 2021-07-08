Champlin Ice Forum construction set to finish by hockey season

The Champlin Ice Forum is in the middle of a makeover. Over the past month, the ice forum, which opened in 1996, has been a ground zero for construction crews, with new piping, plumbing, concrete, and insulation installed on the rink floor. Also, a fresh coat of paint was put on the walls of the ice plant and electrical rooms.
By the end of July, the ice plant equipment will be installed and the rink floor poured. Once the concrete curing process is complete in August, the city hopes to have the ice plant running and new boards installed by September, with a return for skaters shortly thereafter.
Although the ice forum is closed for the remainder of the summer, both rental rooms are available as well as the skate sharpening.
This construction at the ice forum is not a new sight for residents. Four years ago, the forum underwent an east parking lot reconstruction project, and just last year a full roof replacement.
