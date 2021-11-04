Champlin hires new contractor to finish street improvement project

After weeks of frustration at the lack of progress in the street improvement project for Champlin residents in the Hidden Oaks, Woods Trail, and Coneflower Circle areas, the city has terminated its contract with Molnau Trucking.
At the Oct. 25 Champlin City Council meeting, the council ratified a contract with North Valley Incorporated.
The city officially sent a notice of intent to terminate the contract with Molnau on Oct. 15, which gave the company seven days to “cure such failures with paving operations,” according to a city report.
“They failed to do this and therefore the notice of contract termination was provided to all parties on Oct. 22,” the report said. The contract was officially terminated Oct. 25.
The city has paid Molnau $205,632 for their work on the project up through Sept. 13, but Molneau’s surety, Granite RE, will have to make payments to the city for “all costs that exceed the original contract and is responsible for all claims, costs, losses and damages including but not limited to all liquidated damages as well as fees and charges of the engineers and attorneys sustained by the city,” according to the report. “[Molnau] made no effort to complete the work,” city engineer Shibani Bisson said at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting.
At the same meeting, the council officially ratified the contract with North Valley at the price of $401,433. Primarily, the majority of the work remaining involves paving, milling some areas that needed correction, and grading of Trillium Court, which is the only street that does not have pavement right now.
North Valley began work Oct. 25 and the tentative plan, weather permitting, involved working until Oct. 29 and finishing the remainder of the project. Other miscellaneous work includes irrigation, driveway, and dog fence repairs, and sodding, which they hope to complete either this fall or next spring. Mailboxes are planned to be installed on Trillium Court the week of Nov. 1.
According to the report, Minnesota Department of Transportation requirements state that the final lift of paving should not occur after Nov. 1, unless directed by the engineer.
“Time is of the essence to get this work completed,” city engineer Shibani Bisson said at the meeting. Bisson reiterated at the meeting that there will be no additional charges to residents in this area given a change in the contractor, and their assessment rate is the same as it was at the beginning of the project.
City council member Tom Moe has been in communication with several residents in the affected areas and is grateful for their patience during this frustrating time.
“I want to thank the residents in this area for their patience and willingness to work with us on this,” Moe said at the meeting. “Let’s get [the project] done.”
