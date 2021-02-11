By Tom Fenton
A love for dogs and a want to give back has turned into a passion for Shaine Kilyun.
The 15-year-old sophomore at Champlin Park High School started helping those in her community at the age of 6, and she’s only getting started. Getting involved is important in the Kilyun family, and Shaine is taking her efforts to extraordinary levels.
The list of those she has helped is extensive, and keeping herself busy with community service-based projects keeps her heavily involved at school.
“My older brother used to volunteer with the elderly at a local nursing home since fourth grade until he graduated from Champlin Park High School, and I totally loved to come along every time and spend a couple of evenings a week with elderly residents,” Shaine said.
“I did that for several years,” she said. “At my high school I enjoy being on the leadership team of an organization called the LEO Club, which does community service projects. I also have a very strong passion to help out all kinds of animals, and speak up for those who don’t have a voice.”
Back to that helping animals thing.
Shaine has taken her love for dogs and turned it into an impressive example of philanthropy, initiative and creativity and goes well beyond stopping by shelters to comfort her furry friends.
Because she has yet to turn 16, many options – including those at the Humane Society – are limited. She has been volunteering at Three Rivers Park District Nature Center, taking care of reptiles and amphibian “residents.” She also donates her time a veterinary clinic after school.
“I always loved all kinds of critters big and small and I feel very strongly about advocating for animals,” she said.
Her ability to help took a hit when COVID-19 arrived, shutting down most volunteer programs.
“I was really bummed,” she said. “I needed to come up with my own way to help our four-legged friends. There was also a high demand for pet adoptions due to everyone sheltering in place and looking for furry companions. I could not help but think about the pets with special needs that could not be left behind.”
IDEA FOR WHEELCHAIRS
That’s where the creativity comes in.
Many of the pets required medications, with many experiencing mobility issues. Those dogs require a special wheelchair. Pet wheelchairs, especially for dogs are very expensive and could cost as high as $600.
Lacking those funds, Shaine had another plan.
“I thought of an idea to put together a wheelchair for a much lower cost by using materials purchased at a hardware store,” she said. “I am working on two wheelchairs right now and a few additional orders are in progress. The cost includes only what is spent on materials and not the time it takes me to make one. The proceeds from the ones I sell will be used to build more wheelchairs some of which will be donated to rescues and shelters.
“I want to help dogs and cats with physical disabilities by making it easier for the owners to meet the needs of their furry friends. I want to be the voice for those who don’t have a voice because they often get forgotten. This is one of the great ways to give back to the community.”
Shaine learned to put together the wheelchairs through online research and said the cost varies, though much cheaper than the usual price. She also gets some assistance from her grandfather, who is a retired engineer.
The size and design of the wheelchairs can differ greatly as she currently is working for a wheelchair for a Chihuahua and a Great Dane. The Great Dane lives in Oregon, and Shaine has not met the dog or its owner.
“I am very excited to see Shaine work on something she is so passionate about,” said Rita Kilyun, Shaine’s mother. “She is a very kind and caring person. At first I was a bit hesitant about her taking on such a big project, but she is able to balance her schoolwork and help out the pets in need as well.”
Shaine also has an interest in theatre, but she is quite certain that her future after high school will involve working with animals and continuing to give back in any way possible while offering advice for those who want to help.
“It’s an incredibly rewarding experience and there is no time like the present to make a difference,” she said. “We can’t forget about our furry friends who give us unconditional love, so they surely deserve some in return as well. If you are passionate about something, then pursue it and don’t give up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.