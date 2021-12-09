As the calendar rolls into December, Champlin is decking out the town in the holiday spirit. This is the second year the city has brought in a large, 20-foot-plus spruce tree and set up it by the Elm Creek Dam.
Champlin Communications Director Ashley Wagner said the city will hopefully have a tree lighting celebration at the Mississippi Crossings when Champlin launches “Christmas at the Crossings” in 2022 when the redevelopment project is completed.
Along with the 22-foot spruce tree weighing in at nearly 1,000 pounds, holiday decorations are up this year on the Highway 169 corridor alongside Veterans Park, the Mill Pond, and the Elm Creek Dam, from Hayden Lake Road to slightly beyond West River Road. Residents and passersby will see the corridor decked out in garland, bows, and winter banners with the highlight being the spruce tree at the Elm Creek Dam. That area will be a stop on the holiday tour of lights that starts this weekend.
For more holiday lights and décor, residents can also check out the Old Jefferson Highway Bridge in Veterans Memorial and Doris Kemp Park, the Highway 169 overpass railings, the Todd Tuominen Trail Bridge, and the Elm Creek Dam on the Mill Pond.
The city is also launching Champlin’s 2021 Holiday Light Tour on Friday with a list of homes available on their website and social media to guide residents on a drive around town to see the homes that are decked out for the season.
Then on Dec. 31, the Champlin Ice Forum will host an event called “Rock the Rink” from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be an open-skate period with a live D.J., interactive games, and a chuck-a-puck contest. A limited number of skates will be available for use at no additional fee but they will be given out first-come-first serve. Pre-register online at ci.champlin.mn.us now through Dec. 30 for $4 (only skaters need to register). Walk-ins will be accepted at $5 per skater.
“We encourage all to grab a hot cocoa and enjoy the holiday spirit on display around town,” Wagner said.
