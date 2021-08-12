For years, a Champlin couple has made finding a cure for cystic fibrosis a top priority.
Chuck and Anne Johnson have two children, Jackie who is 26, and Cooper who is 24, that were born with cystic fibrosis. This is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Anne Johnson said, “Our daughter Jackie was born in 1994. We had no family history of CF. Once we found out she was diagnosed, it was a shock, of course.”
But that diagnosis did not dissuade the Johnsons. Chuck and Anne have been involved with the Foundation since their children were diagnosed. She said the couple did the Great Strides Walk for the Foundation that first year, which is the primary national fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation each May.
“We’ve done the walk every year since,” Anne Johnson said. “We chaired it for 15 years until we decided to let someone else take off. Needless to say, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been a big part of our lives.”
She added they have participated in almost all the Foundations events over the years. This includes walks, climbs, and galas. The Johnsons have hosted wine and beer tastings, along with fundraising events at local restaurants.
“It’s something very near and dear to our hearts,” Chuck Johnson said.
Their children have also been involved in many studies the Foundation has undergone. “The newest drug out there, our daughter is on it and it’s been the most successful drug for their health yet,” Anne Johnson said.
The Johnsons’ children also have to get respiratory therapy twice a day.
“It’s always been another addition to our lives,” Anne Johnson said of cystic fibrosis.
HELPING OUT
The Great Strides Walk has had to be canceled for the past two years. The walk typically raises millions of dollars to help find a cure. In a letter to friends, Chuck Johnson said, “Pausing the funding of our dream to cure this cruel disease is a difficult pill to swallow, even for a group of tenacious fighters that swallow pills by the dozen every meal.”
The walk’s cancellation has motivated the Johnsons to take their fundraising to the next level. Both Chuck and Anne have just retired.
“We just wanted to do something,” Chuck Johnson said. “The Camino was always on our bucket list. There’s just a natural tie there with the walking theme.”
The Camino de Santiago, otherwise known as The Way, is a 1,200-year-old pilgrimage that begins in France and crosses all of Spain, east to west over 500 miles, and crosses three mountain ranges before ending at the Cathedral in Santiago de Compostela. The cathedral is the burial site of the Apostle James.
The Johnsons plan to start their pilgrimage on Aug. 19 in the French village of St. Jean Pied de Port, the gateway to the start of the Camino. On the first day, they will be walking through the Pyrenees Mountains. “The first day is one of the worst days of the entire walk because it has the biggest elevation change,” Chuck Johnson said. “It will be 8 miles straight up and then down.”
Their journey will take them 40 days, which includes stops and touring cities along the way. The Johnsons are looking forward to meeting people during the journey. Chuck Johnson said, “We are going to meeting and bonding with a lot of foreigners. There is something called Camino families, because those who start at the same place, you’re always crossing paths throughout the journey. You form these little groups and you are experiencing something pretty special together. There is a natural bond that forms.”
During their journey, they will be stopping at the Cruz de Ferro, an iron cross in the Mountains of Lean at the highest point of the Camino. The cross is on top of a 30-foot pole and is surrounded by a large pile of stones. Pilgrims usually leave a small rock at the cross representing worries or burdens they are carrying from home.
“As part of our fundraiser, we have offered to carry a stone for anyone donating at least $250 and leave the stone at the iron cross,” Chuck Johnson said. He has been putting the names on the stones.
The Johnsons have been getting a background or story about each donor. “Our goal is to get a picture of each person’s rock at the cross and send it to them if we have their contact information,” Anne Johnson said.
On the Johnsons’ backpacks will be a QR code for other pilgrims on the Camino to scan and find out about cystic fibrosis and the Johnsons’ fundraising journey.
“We just hope this brings a little bit of awareness to CF and to our attempt to raise money for a cure,” Chuck Johnson said.
He is also looking forward to the spiritual aspect of the walk, where he can “peel away the layers of adulthood.”
Anne Johnson said it will be an unplugged journey. “It will the two of us and nature, the birds and the water,” she said. Her husband added, “And, off-key singing by ourselves.”
Chuck and Anne Johnson leave for Spain on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The Johnsons will be making updates of their journey along the way with photos, videos and stories. Check out their Facebook fundraiser page at 500 Miles For a Cure.
If anyone is interested in making a donation, visit fightcf.cff.org/goto/500miles4acure
