At the July 12 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved plans to construct a new Twin City Twisters gymnastics facility. The current Twin City Twisters Champlin location sits off of Highway 169 on 123rd Avenue.
On March 22, the City Council approved a purchase agreement between Twin City Twisters (TCT) and the city for the four-acre property located along Business Park Boulevard just south of Willy McCoy’s restaurant, with the agreement finalized on April 28. A city report stated that the new 38,880-square-foot facility “will bring additional vitality to the visible Highway 169 commercial corridor.”
Then on June 21, the planning commission held a public hearing related to the proposed new facility. Neighborhood comments attained at the hearing were in support of the business.
All of the council members spoke highly of TCT at the July 12 council meeting and shared that their kids have been frequent attendees of the local gym. “This is a beautiful building,” council member Jessica Tesdall said of the building renderings shown at the council meeting. “I’m very excited to see it built.”
Council member Tom Moe said his daughter has done some work at TCT in the past and knows how important the organization is in the community. “I think the work Twin City Twisters has done developing some of our future leaders has been fantastic,” he said.
Mayor Ryan Karasek, whose two daughters also previously trained there, agreed. “It is a great organization and has great leadership,” he said. “I think it’s a perfect fit for this location. Thank you for investing in our community.”
There is no specific timeline for construction at this point.
