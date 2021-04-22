Champlin council approves new Elm Creek restoration project

At the April 12 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the final plans for phase four of the Elm Creek Stream Restoration project. The proposed project will be located upstream of the Josephine Nunn Park trail intersection with Elm Creek Crossing. It will also include the restoration of islands on the Mill Pond that were damaged as a result of flooding.
The resolution approving the plans cites erosion and sediments as negative impacts on the water quality and natural habitat in Elm Creek and Mill Pond. By removing sediments and restoring shoreline, the city hopes that this project will reduce pollutant loads, restore the Elm Creek Fishery, lower the waste load allocation, and increase desirable game fish.
Initially, the first phase was approved in 2009 but was delayed about a year, according to assistant city engineer Todd Tuominen. With approval of the plans at the April 12th council meeting, Tuominen expects construction on phase four to start possibly in August, with most of the work likely done in the fall and winter.
The cost of the construction, according to Tuominen, is $943,000 and the total project cost is $1,172,000.
Council member Ryan Sabas kayaked on Elm Creek last summer with his son and got to see first-hand improvements from the first three phases of the stream restoration project. “It is exciting to see the work get done,” Sabas said. “It is a big amenity for our community and for everyone to be able to use.”
Mayor Ryan Karasek is thankful for Tuominen’s leadership in heading up another phase of this years-long project, which Karasek sees as a valued resource in the community. “I’m really proud of all you’ve accomplished on this,” Karasek said to Tuominen at the meeting. “We are very grateful.”
This phase of the restoration will bring it up to County Road 121. The plan is for phase five to go west until Hayden Lake, which will be completed next year, Tuominen said. By the project’s end, nearly three miles of the stream from Hayden Lake to the Mississippi River will be restored.
