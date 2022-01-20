For the past 10 years, staff and members at Riverway Church in Champlin have asked a simple yet powerful question: “What can we do to help?” An attitude of selfless service to the northwest metro community has been the calling card for lead pastor Ryan Elie and the Riverway congregation, and now, they hope to build on the foundation that has been laid.
On Sept. 13, the City approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Riverway Church on the long-vacant site located in the northwest corner of Highway 169 and 117th Avenue. Then on Nov. 15, the Planning Commission held a public hearing in review of the proposed development, where they unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary plat and site plan.
At the Dec. 13 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the preliminary plat and site plan of the Riverway Church addition.
For more than a decade, Elie and Riverway have been meeting at various schools in the area for their Sunday services and Sept. 13, officially celebrated 10 years as a church. They started at Oxbow Creek Elementary School, originally with only 60 people in the congregations, for the first three years, and since have been meeting at Champlin Park High School, now with over 600 people who call Riverway their home.
Before their first-ever service in September 2011, Elie met then-Champlin mayor Mark Uglem at a Caribou Coffee and asked the mayor a question: “What can we do to help?” Uglem was taken aback. “In all my years of politics, I’ve never had anyone ask what they can do for me,” Uglem said at the council meeting. “Typically it’s the other way around.”
Uglem mentioned to Elie the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program was struggling with funding in schools and within the next few years, Riverway helped raise the necessary funds to keep it thriving, and eventually, it turned into the Crime Prevention Fund.
Former Champlin police chief Dave Kolb also had an early run-in with Elie. Early in Kolb’s tenure as chief in 2011, he got a call from a new pastor, which Kolb said wasn’t unusual. Many people call the department for weeks or months to introduce themselves or ask for something. But Elie wanted to know specifically what his church could do to help the surrounding community. And he was persistent.
So Kolb thought of the Shop with a Cop program, something Riverway is still involved with today. “They put their money where their mouth was in terms of wanting to help us,” Kolb said.
Along with the Shop with a Cop program, one of Riverway’s most well-known service initiatives is called Fifth Sundays- where the congregation cancels their Sunday morning service on every fifth Sunday in a month (four times a year) and goes out to do a community service project. They have done anything from working at food shelters, cleaning up parks and schools, and something they call Block a Blessing.
On those days, Riverway adopts a city block and remodels the exterior of homes on the block at no charge to the homeowners. All in one day, which may take eight to 10 hours with anywhere from 150 to 300 volunteers to touch all the homes. In 2020, one Block of Blessing project took place around Richardson Park in Ward 1, the area council member Jessica Tesdall represents. “It was amazing to see how many people were activated, cleaning up at no cost to residents,” Tesdall said at the meeting.
“The point isn’t about Riverway. This is about being a blessing to those around us,” Elie said.
Building’s blueprint
Champlin Park High School principal Michael George has seen the church’s work up close for several years. For the past eight years, Riverway has held Sunday services at the high school. “Ryan has been a great partner with our school,” George said. “When our families have needs, Ryan is there to deliver.”
One example of that is what Elie calls the Riverway Closet, which for the last five years has been a cabinet in the high school full of supplies for teachers and staff. Elie and Riverway had heard that for a while, teachers were buying a lot of school supplies out of their pocket, so Riverway decided to start stocking a closet full of supplies for teachers to use whenever they needed to.
In the same building as the Riverway Closet, Elie is grateful to have Champlin Park High School also serve as a headquarters for their Sunday services but is looking forward to the possibility of having their own building to further expand on their mission. “They’ve been a wonderful resource to us,” Elie said. “But we think having our own permanent space will increase our opportunity.”
Riverway Church’s new proposed 40,000-square-foot, 35-foot-tall church facility on the 7.5-acre parcel is positioned on the westerly portion along Champlin Drive. Elie said they hope to raise enough fundraising money so they only do one construction phase, but said they would do two if necessary; 27,000 square feet of the church in phase one, and 17,000 square feet on the community center in phase two.
The primary access to the church is planned at 117th Avenue, with access aligning with Theatre Drive. In support of this access, the city’s traffic consultant recommends a left turn lane be provided in the existing median along 117th Avenue, according to a city report. Secondary access is tentatively planned along Champlin Drive. City zoning code requirements mandate at least 125 parking spaces for the church facility, and Riverway proposes to provide 202 spaces, with a drop-off area at the main entrance area.
Inside the new building, the proposed layout will include a new 500-seat sanctuary, stage, lobby with café and kitchen area, green room, parenting viewing room, offices, a media production room, children’s classrooms, check-in area, restrooms, and related storage and mechanical equipment space.
The community center portion of the building will include a gymnasium, indoor play area, party room, small group rooms, outdoor patio area and related lobby, restrooms, storage, and mechanical equipment space. During the week, the primary use of the proposed church building will be for Sunday worship services along with small group classes and activities for early childhood, pre-junior high children’s church, junior and senior youth, and adults that would meet and use the building. Facility use will also include wedding and funeral receptions.
Planned uses for the community center portion would include a gymnasium for sporting activities such as basketball, volleyball, and walking track, the large lobby with adjacent catering kitchen for banquets and receptions, an indoor play area and adjacent party room for family and community celebrations, and events, small and medium-size multi-purpose group meeting rooms with potential for business meetings, tutoring or music lessons, and an open youth area with arcade and games for teens.
Every Christmas season, Riverway Church has a Miracle Sunday Service, which is an annual community outreach event that provides generous gifts to local families facing specific challenges. Some of the gifts include paying for an apartment for six months, wiping out medical debt, and giving the kids in the family beds, bikes, and other toys. “What we’ve wanted to do over the last 10 years is to remind people that God is for them and we are for them.”
Mayor Ryan Karasek has attended the Miracle Service several times and saw the impact it had on community members. “Those days were some of the most moving days in my life,” Karasek said. “Some of the things the church did for the community on that day were incredible. People’s lives were changed by what they did.”
‘Home for All’
Two Sundays ago, Riverway kicked off their fundraising campaign for the new building, called ‘Home for All,’ something they truly believe will be the identity of their new space. “From the very beginning, our dream has always been to build a church and a community center, knowing we don’t have a true community center in Champlin,” Elie said. “We want it to be a hub for the community. I think the sky’s the limit to what we can do seven days a week.”
‘Home for All’ is a two-year campaign to raise $2,000,000 to start to pay the estimated $10-11 million budget for the project. Their tentative plan is to break ground on construction this fall and hope to have the new church and community center built for a grand opening in the early spring of 2024.
With a building of their own coming in the not-too-distant future, Riverway can now tap into the potential of having a seven-day-a-week place where they can minister to the community.
“We’re here for the good of our neighbors and our community. I’m excited about this possibility that lies in front of us,” Elie said. “Our number one focus is to be a blessing to the community. For us, this is more than a building. This is a place that is really going to help a lot of people.”
