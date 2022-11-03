The long-awaited Mississippi Crossings event center and plaza opened Thursday, Oct. 27, after two decades of work.
With a full evening of events and activities planned, the grand opening provided the people of Champlin their first opportunity to see the finished project and enjoy it as an event space.
The event included a range of performances along with giveaways, including food and beverages for the first 1,500 attendees, a Mississippi Crossings keychain for the first 500 attendees, and local restaurant gift cards. Items from Wood From the Hood were also available through a raffle.
The event, held on the shore of the Mississippi River, would be greeted by chilled but calm weather as Champlin citizens gathered to explore the event center, enjoy the river view, and grab food before heading to the plaza and outdoor performance area. The area is centered around an amphitheater which hosted a performance of the national anthem, and then musical performances from Weekend Rockstars and Anderson Daniels.
Mayor Ryan Karasek, joined by his fellow City Council members and acting as a master of ceremonies, then spoke to the crowd about the importance of the event for the city of Champlin, the City Council and himself.
Karasek began the night by joking with the audience about his first memories of seeing a monument to Father Hennepin in the area when he first came to Champlin. The monument marked Hennepin’s departure to find St. Anthony Falls.
“I remember looking at that, thinking to myself, this is ridiculous,” he said. “There’s a monument of a guy that was famous, that left Champlin to go find something else that was presumably more cool than Champlin. At that juncture I knew we needed to do something about it.”
Karasek then turned to how thoughts like those had developed into a major project such as Mississippi Crossings, noting how many people had come together to get it done.
“All the hard work and dedication from dozens and dozens of people for decades, making Mississippi Crossings happen,” he said. “Today, 350 years [after Father Hennepin left the area] we are putting our mark on the history of Champlin, today, here, at the Mississippi Crossings.”
The mayor’s speech came to a head on a note of community, an idea at the core of the Mississippi Crossings project.
“The one thing that I think Father Hennepin had right was the fact that this was a gathering place, this is an area where we brought people together in the community and the entire region,” Karasek said. “This has been a gathering place for hundreds if not thousands of years, and what we want to do in Champlin is to embrace that. We want to embrace this opportunity to bring people together just like we are doing today.”
He also took time to thank individuals who were major parts of the project. These included state Rep. Zach Stephenson, state Sen. John Hoffman, City Administrator Bret Heitkamp, Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn, city engineers Heather Nelson and Shibani Bisson, Public Works Director Chris Rachner, and Community Development Director Scott Schulte. He also thanked former mayors Mark Uglem and Steve Boynton, the latter of which started the project.
Former mayor Mark Uglem would eventually take a moment to speak just before the ribbon cutting, noting his appreciation for the project’s long-awaited completion.
“It’s a culmination of many, many years of work, many councils, many mayors,” he said. “It was a lot of work, and it cost some money, but it was willing sellers who could see the vision that we were looking at. It’s a long, long time coming, so it’s a special night for me.”
Mississippi Crossings, located at 307 East River Parkway, will be joined by several other projects that remain in the works, including a neighboring restaurant.
