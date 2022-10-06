Much of the Sept. 26 Champlin City Council meeting was spent going over the details of both the 2023 proposed city property tax levy and the 2023 preliminary operating budget, both of which were explained at length by Finance Director Shelly Peterson.

The proposed property tax levy will include an operational levy of $12.6 million and a debt levy of $917,028 for a combined $13.52 million. This is an increase of $1.01 million, or 8.1%. Increases in the levy were relayed by Peterson as an increase in gross tax capacity and a decrease in Champlin’s benefiting from the fiscal disparity levy.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments