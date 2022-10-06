Much of the Sept. 26 Champlin City Council meeting was spent going over the details of both the 2023 proposed city property tax levy and the 2023 preliminary operating budget, both of which were explained at length by Finance Director Shelly Peterson.
The proposed property tax levy will include an operational levy of $12.6 million and a debt levy of $917,028 for a combined $13.52 million. This is an increase of $1.01 million, or 8.1%. Increases in the levy were relayed by Peterson as an increase in gross tax capacity and a decrease in Champlin’s benefiting from the fiscal disparity levy.
Also associated with this, was the increase in the median home value in Champlin from $276,000 in 2022 to an estimate of $337,000 in 2023. Based on that median home value, each household’s median contribution for 2023 will go from $1,030 to $1,151.
With the passing of the proposed tax levy, Hennepin County will send parcel specific tax estimates to residents between Nov. 11 and 25. A truth in taxation hearing will take place Dec. 12.
The focus shifted to the 2023 budget, which will have 82% of its necessary revenue covered by the tax levy.
A major focus of the new budget will be public safety. Three key components of this will be adding three new patrol officers, an embedded social worker program with surrounding communities and the implementation of active shooter kits in police vehicles.
Council Member Ryan Sabas noted the importance of this aspect of the budget, and the historic focus it would show toward policing in Champlin.
“We’ve had no more than 27 officers in our department since the [1990’s] and for us to add three additional patrol officers next year to 30 [total] officers is a big deal for us,” he said.
The general fund budget, totaling $15.35 million, will be primarily funded by property taxes for a total of $12.6 million and charges for city services at $1.29 million.
The largest expenditure will be the police and fire departments at $6.13 million. Transfers out to infrastructure and general government expenditures come second and third at $2.78 million and $2.37 million respectively.
The proposed levy and budgetpassed unanimously.
Upcoming events
The meeting also included a brief review of the recent fourth annual Shed Fest and a reminder of future public events, including the Police and Fire Department Open House Oct. 15, hosted in the Champlin Public Safety Building, and the Mississippi Crossings Event Center grand opening Oct. 27.
Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek noted the work from all corners of the community to ensure that the Shed Fest event remained a positive experience.
“[It] turned out to be a great event and we have a lot of thanks for all the city employees that work to make that event happen and possible, and all of the folks in the community that continue to make it a well-attended event,” he said.
City Engineer Shibani Bisson also provided updates on various projects in Champlin, noting that progress was being made in the Lakeside, Hillside, and Parkside neighborhoods, with a final lift of pavement currently projected for Oct. 5 and 6. Bisson also noted that the Elm Creek Parkway reconstruction and improvements project was going well, but was one of several affected by an industry-wide shortage at concrete ready-mix plants this summer. The Elm Creek Parkway projects are set to be completed in November.
