Champlin approves final plat, restaurant at Mississippi Crossings

The Champlin City Council approved the final plat of the Mississippi Crossings Third Addition and the site plan for a new 16,000-square-foot restaurant at the meeting. The restaurant includes outdoor seating, patio, and more.
Another big step for the new Mississippi Crossings construction project took place at the March 28 Champlin City Council meeting, where the council unanimously approved the final plat of the Mississippi Crossings Third Addition and the site plan for a new 16,000-square-foot restaurant.
In August 2020, the council approved the first lot for the Mississippi Crossings project, which contained 3.59 acres of an amphitheater and pavilion.
The restaurant, which can seat approximately 655 people inside and 418 on the patio, is proposed to be on Lot 2, which is 1.78 acres, and have a full-service bar, large patio, event space for up to 200 people on the second floor, rooftop seating, and a sizable sand area for outdoor activities.
The nearly 34-foot-tall building will have a ground floor, which contains a large dining space, two bars, a kitchen, a mezzanine level, and a rooftop. Roughly 100 employees will be on staff for the restaurant and it will be open on Sundays to Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and on Thursdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The facility can be accessed from East River Parkway at two locations: the primary is located near the East River Parkway/West River Road intersection, while the second is to the northwest off of East River Parkway.
Josh Brandsted, president of Greco Properties, said this project will put Champlin on the map for a unique set of amenities in the Twin Cities area.
“This is a 12 month a year destination point not only in Champlin but the northwest suburban corridor that just doesn’t really frankly exist right now in the Twin Cities,” Brandsted said at the meeting. “This whole area and opportunity have as good of a chance to do well as any in the metro area. We’re excited to see this come together.”
Mayor Ryan Karasek agreed. “For years, I had envisioned something that is this,” he said. “I think this is going to be a project that is going to set our city apart from any other city in the region. I’ll be standing there with a shovel as soon as [construction starts]. I’m excited to make it happen. It is a big day in Champlin today.”
