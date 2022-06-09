Chalkfest in Maple Grove to support Ukrainian artist

The seventh annual Chalkfest event is coming to Maple Grove this weekend, running June 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The event will feature sidewalk chalk art by more than 40 professionals, amateurs and art enthusiasts from around the world and as far away as Mexico, Ukraine and Colombia. Chalkfest art can be found on Main Street between Arbor Lakes Parkway and Elm Creek Boulevard in Maple Grove.
Something new is part of this year’s event. A chalk artist from Ukraine will be showcasing her work. Tetiana Talanova escaped to Poland 2.5 months ago when Russian troops started to advance into her country and she is currently in Germany.
“I constantly worry not only about Alex, but also about my relatives and friends who are in Ukraine right now,” she said. “My town, where I grew up, is now in an active fighting zone.”
Her husband Alex Makisov is still in Ukraine. He has chalked at the Maple Grove previous times, but is unsure if he will be able to participate this year.
“I’ve participated four times in Chalkfest Maple Grove,” he said. “One time it was an online edition, because of COVID, so I did a 3D painting in Kyiv for Chalkfest.”
Makisov said he likes the area around Chalkfest as it “reminds me of Ukraine.” He said he also looks forward to meeting his friends at the event each time he participates.
Shawn McCann, Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes Founder, has decided to do something to honor Makisov.
He said they are planning on having a chalk square dedicated to the couple, where some of the other artists will help create within that square.
“One of the reasons we chose to help out Alex and Tetiana was the fact that they have been artists that have been coming to Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes for many years and are a part of our family,” he said. “We love seeing them and their creations whenever they are here. So, to say we have been worried about them is an understatement.”
There will also be a donation box where the community can contribute support.
“Hopefully with the money that we raise it can help ease the burden on them having to deal with the war and being separated from each other,” McCann said.
Talanova has been chalking since 2010, and this will be her second time participating in the event.
“It is quite difficult, because it is hard to plan your life in this situation,” she said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to our entire chalking community for the support we receive. I’m sure Alex also can feel your positive vibes and will have a chance to thank everyone in person. I’m also grateful to all the people of the USA for the help and support our country receives today.”
Makisov added, “I want to thank all of my friends and all American people who support Ukraine now at this difficult time.”
Find more information, including artist bios and photos, visit chalkfestarborlakes.com
