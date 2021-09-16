The St. Michael Legion Post 567 might have chartered in 1946, but the Liberty Restaurant and Bar, which is home to the Legion and Legion Auxiliary, is celebrating its 10th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 18, from 3 p.m. to midnight at the parking lot at 25 Central Ave. in St. Michael.
General Manager Debbie Dehn has been working at Liberty for nine years. She and everyone at Liberty have been planning the anniversary event for a year and a half.
Dehn hopes the event will honor those who have been coming into the restaurant for years and entice new people to come and visit. “Hopefully we can get new customers. We still have people who drive by every single day and still don’t know we’re here,” Dehn said.
On the day of the celebration, there will be burgers, brats and hot dogs served by Liberty until 10 p.m., an outdoor bar until 11:45 p.m. and a snack shack that will serve soft pretzels, popcorn and chips-n-cheese by the auxiliary until 11:30 p.m. A homemade pie auction hosted by the auxiliary will last from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Two live bands will be playing, including Annie Cackles Variety Music from 4 to 7 p.m. and Outside Recess from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The building where the restaurant is located was once the old Security State Bank. The Legion converted the bank in 1982, making the vault into a beer cooler. Before it became a restaurant they always had a kitchen that was open on and off, but until the Liberty Restaurant and Bar was founded in 2011, food wasn’t a constant at the Legion.
When The Liberty Restaurant and Bar first opened, Dehn said they wanted a name that would make it welcoming to the public.
“Way back when we started, the one question by the guy who hired all of us was ‘when you think of the Legion what is your first thought?’” Dehn said. “‘Dirty, smoky icky’ is what I said. Then he said ‘that’s why we want a name’... [that] has a nice ring to it.”
Dehn remembers growing up in St. Michael as a kid and constantly seeing the Legion, which has more than 200 members today, in the community. Yearly, the Legion has given away nearly $68,000 as a nonprofit self-supporting organization. Nearly 50% of the Legion’s money each year is given back to the community. Some local organizations they help are the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Dare and St. Michael Historical Society. They also help veterans in the community.
Almost all of the in-house gaming money at the Liberty Restaurant and Bar goes to charity and the restaurant is also a nonprofit.
Legion member Tom Zander wanted people to know that the Legion is there for the community and that the event was to show “appreciation for all the people who have been coming here.”
The restaurant also offers different weekly events. There are Sunday breakfasts. Sunday Fundays will start up in October with a meat raffle and sports games. Bingo is on Mondays and on Wednesdays there are meat raffles. Live music will also be returning on the weekends, after a hiatus during the earlier part of the pandemic.
“We’re lucky to be here for 10 years, especially after this last year and a half,” Dehn said. “We made it. So we decided we’d have a great big party.”
