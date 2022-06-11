Summer is coming, and it’s time to get outside. Join neighbors at Boerboom Park, 416 Central Ave. in Osseo, on Tuesday evenings in June, July, and August for these all-ages concerts, performances, and movie screenings. This summer, the city has more performances, more local acts, and more movies. Local nonprofit organizations will again be on hand with treats for people to purchase. All concerts and presentations start at 7 p.m., and movies begin at dusk.
The season kicks off June 12 with a performance from the popular Teddy Bear Band. The film “Luca” will follow.
On June 21, the Dean Weisser Band will perform. The film “Jungle Cruise” takes place after.
On June 28, The Classic Big Band performs, with a screening of “Space Jam: A New Legacy “following.
There is no event scheduled the week of July 4, but on July 12, the band Led Penny performs with the movie “Clifford the Big Red Dog” to follow.
The Raptor Center will host a presentation July 19. The movie “Boss Baby: A Family Business” will be shown.
Penny Lane performs July 26 with the movie “Ghostbusters Afterlife” shown.
Night to Unite is Aug. 2. There will be no band or movie that night.
The following week, Aug. 16, the band Sawyer’s Dream performs and the movie “Peter Rabbit 2” will be shown.
The Spark School is scheduled for Aug. 23. The movie “Sing 2” will follow.
