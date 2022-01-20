A newborn child is a gift of smiles. A time in that child’s life that will fly away quickly in a blink of an eye if not captured. With her newly opened Crystal Hedberg Photography Studio, the St. Michael resident helps families remember those precious moments.
Hedberg has upgraded her home basement studio to a new space in Rogers, located at 21135 South Diamond Lake Road. The studio opened during the week of Jan. 3.
“I always loved photography,” Hedberg said. “I did it as a hobby first then got busier and busier; than these past four years I was doing it full time.”
She shoots anything from maternity, newborns, babies and children, to families and high school senior photos. She specializes in maternity and family photos.
With the new studio, she is hoping to add pet photography. She also plans on doing holiday photography, bringing a Santa in around Christmas for mini sessions and having Valentine’s Day mini sessions backdropped with a bed for families to take photos on. She also hopes she can accommodate larger families in the studio for photo shoots and do high school senior photos in the studio as well as outside.
After college, Hedberg wanted to be a labor delivery nurse due to her love of children. After she fell in love with photography, she combined both of her passions.
“I just loved photographing that newborn age,” she said. “Then I started doing more and more maternity photography and I just loved doing that too, capturing that time when you know when you’ll never have that back. It’s just a precious time.”
Photographing newborns is a specialty that Hedberg said is not easy to replicate at home. Since newborns cannot support their heads and need to be still their sessions, it can take up to two to three hours, whereas a normal shoot for older children is around an hour. Then after the session, Hedberg will digitally remove the hands supporting the baby from the photo. She has also taken classes on newborn safety to make sure they are keeping the baby safe and comfortable at all times.
“It can take 30 minutes to get [a newborn] into one pose where they’re perfect,” Hedberg said. “It can look super easy and fast and people can be like ‘my newborn sleeps all the time,’ but they don’t sleep in a bucket. There is definitely an art to newborn photography.”
Since sessions are so long for newborns, Hedberg wanted the studio so there were places for the parents to relax. She also wanted to have her studio centrally located in Rogers and close to the highway for easy access.
“I hope they truly have a relaxing experience,” she said. “[I hope they receive] something they couldn’t have done on their own and something that they can cherish for years to come as their kids grow up.”
For session rates and more info visit crystalhedbergphotography.com or Crystal Hedberg Photography Facebook and Instagram pages.
