Campaign asks pregnant women to count the kicks

One Maple Grove resident is hoping to help save 120 Minnesota babies a year through Count the Kicks. This campaign uses awareness and evidence to prevent stillbirths.
Tausha Patterson lost her daughter Amelia to stillbirth in 2019. She has been named the Count the Kicks Minnesota Ambassador, where she will be volunteering her time to spread the campaign’s message to expectant Minnesota families and maternal health providers.
COUNT THE KICKS
Five women who all experienced the loss of a baby created Count the Kicks. The campaign spreads awareness of why tracking fetal movements of babies by mothers is important.
According to Count the Kicks, research has proven the importance of tracking fetal movements and if expectant mothers are encouraged to get to know their baby’s normal movement pattern. This is done by the mother taking daily kick counts. If there is a change in the amount of time it takes for the mother to count 10 movement changes, it could be a sign of potential problems and the mother should call their provider.
“It’s really knowing baby’s movement pattern and counting their movements,” Patterson said. “Sometimes we forget that some of the easiest things can have the biggest impact. I realized there is a big knowledge gap in women, doulas, midwives, doctors and childbirth educators on knowing what counting kicks really means and making sure every pregnant woman knows what that means and how to do it.”
PATTERSON’S STORY
Amelia was Patterson’s fourth pregnancy. Patterson said she was “born sleeping” at 36 weeks and 2 days on Aug. 25.
“She was an easy uncomplicated pregnancy,” Patterson said. “We were so excited to have her coming. We have two older boys and a little girl and to add one more girl to the mix was the best thing I could have asked for.”
She said before losing Amelia, she didn’t know what kick counts meant or even how to do them. “I just thought that if the baby was moving, I was good,” she added. “Unfortunately, I know a lot different now.”
Patterson said it was Saturday and after a while she realized she hadn’t felt Amelia move that morning. But Patterson did not panic because she had just seen Amelia on an ultrasound a few days before.
She decided to go to the hospital just check on things. “I honestly thought worst-case scenario would be an emergency c-section,” she said. “I didn’t think the worst-case scenario was that my baby had passed away. They put the doppler on me and could not find a heartbeat. I called my husband to come up but was in shock and still didn’t comprehend what had happened.”
The next evening she delivered Amelia. Patterson, her husband and family were able to meet Amelia, have her baptized and have photos taken.
“After losing Amelia I had this huge urge to help other women who are going through loss or women that are carrying their baby to term but know their baby will not make it,” she said. “I had some amazing nurses and doctors with me through my journey and this inspired me to be there for other women.”
A few months after Patterson delivered her daughter, she decided to see a therapist specializing in perinatal loss.
“She knew that I had been searching for ways to help other women who’ve either lost a baby or ways to try and prevent stillbirth from happening,” Patterson said. “She asked me if I’ve heard of Count the Kicks, but I had not. I went home and did some research and found what they were doing to be inspiring and something I was trying to do here in Minnesota except I didn’t know how or where to start. I was surprised to find out there was not an ambassador for Minnesota. I knew this was the place for me to start.”
MOVING FORWARD
As the Minnesota Count the Kicks Ambassador, Patterson hopes to educate others about what it means to count the kicks and tracking baby’s movements in utero. She also wants to make sure every pregnant woman, no matter how many babies they’ve had, knows how important tracking movements are.
“Being an ambassador means making sure every pregnant woman knows how to track their baby’s movement,” she said. “It means that every childbirth educator is teaching this within their childbirth class and not afraid to talk about it but knows how empowering it is. It means that every nurse knows the right information when faced with a woman who has decreased fetal movement. It means that every doctor is taking the time during their appointments to educate women on tracking babies’ movement and how important it is. It means that by doing these things we can decrease the stillbirth rate in Minnesota. It means that we can save babies by providing women with the knowledge and tools to track the baby’s movement and speak up if something is not right.”
Count the Kicks has a mission to save 7,500 babies every year across the United States. To learn more about Count the Kicks and its app, CountTheKicks.org
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.