The Brooklyn Park City Council approved updated site plans, development plans and a plat for 610 Junction, a currently undeveloped site at the corner of 93rd Avenue and Decatur Drive North at its Feb. 24 meeting.
The site has seen several development proposals in the past 13 years. While a 2007 plan showed office, apartment or townhomes, retail and hotel uses at the site, the plan was later adjusted as market conditions changed. A 2017 plan shows three large office or industrial buildings on the site.
As the market has continued to change, the site developer United Properties has proposed four smaller industrial or office buildings and a convenience retail, restaurant or other service-style building at the site.
The four industrial buildings, proposed to be between 87,584 and 115,084 square feet, would be smaller than the 150,000- to 200,000-square-foot buildings typically found in the market, according to city staff members. The intent is to attract users that could fill an entire building, although the buildings could also be divided to accommodate multiple tenants.
The buildings are designed for construction primarily with precast concrete panels. Wood-grain and gray panels are proposed to add color and design features on the exterior of the building.
Construction of two of the buildings would be expected in 2020 or 2021. The remaining buildings would be constructed at a later date. Utilities are accessible for the site. Sanitary sewer for the buildings is accessible under 94th Avenue, as well as under Decatur Drive.
Park dedication would be collected for the site. The non-resident rate is $8,000 per acre and would be calculated at the time of final plat approval.
The proposal conforms to the land use plan, the subdivision code and the zoning code.
