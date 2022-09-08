Brooklyn Park approves CenterPoint Energy north HQ near 109th, Winnetka

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a permit for CenterPoint Energy to construct its new north district headquarters on vacant land just south of the Champlin border at its Aug. 22 meeting.
The 120,000-square-foot industrial facility, which is proposed on a 17-acre footprint, is expected to be the latest addition to the 227-acre NorthPark Business Park subdivision at 109th and Winnetka Avenue.
Included in the approval were a preliminary plat, a site plan review, and a conditional use permit for the warehouse, fleet building, office space, staging area and outdoor storage area proposed at the site.
“For CenterPoint north district headquarters to be in our city is a big deal,” said Mayor Lisa Jacobson.
Between 140 and 175 CenterPoint employees will work out of the facility.
“The office area, you’re simply looking at parking in the front of the building,” said Jay Hibbard, district director with CenterPoint Energy. “Any other vehicles that may be outside would be (on) the very south side of the building, (where there) is actually a fleet garage, so if there are any vehicles being worked on, you know, just oil changes, minor repairs, those types of things, there could be some vehicles parked in that parking (lot) in the very south end.”
Approximately 15 large trucks and trailers will be stored indoors at the facility.
Most Home Service Plus technicians start their workday from home and would travel to the office building for meetings or to pick up parts, Hibbard said.
The company has outgrown its two Coon Rapids facilities and would like to construct a new, larger and conveniently located facility to respond to its northern district customers, according to Hibbard.
While city planning officials initially planned to recommend that the council reject the proposal due to issues related to the zoning code, the developer and planning staff came to an agreement and modified the plans before the council discussion and city staff members ultimately recommended approval of the project.
The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission had previously recommended the project for approval.
The natural gas and electric utility company will be the next in a series of industrial buildings planned for eventual construction at the Scannell Properties-owned site.
Speculative buildings and as well as facilities for Rust-Oleum and Goodwill have been built at the site in recent years.
In 2018, Scannell proposed building a 2.6 million-square-foot retail fulfillment center at the site for an anonymous user, which was largely speculated to Amazon.
Dubbed “Project Hotdish,” Scannell withdrew the proposal after widespread community pushback.
