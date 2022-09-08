Brooklyn Park approves CenterPoint Energy north HQ near 109th, Winnetka

(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

The site plan for CenterPoint Energy’s north district headquarters, proposed for construction in Brooklyn Park.

 Kevin Miller

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a permit for CenterPoint Energy to construct its new north district headquarters on vacant land just south of the Champlin border at its Aug. 22 meeting.

The 120,000-square-foot industrial facility, which is proposed on a 17-acre footprint, is expected to be the latest addition to the 227-acre NorthPark Business Park subdivision at 109th and Winnetka Avenue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments