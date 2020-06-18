Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.