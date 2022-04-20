The STMA track and field teams competed in two meets last week; the latter meet being the first outdoor competition of the year.
STMA’s teams fared very well in April 12’s triangular meet with Hopkins and Minneapolis Edison as both placed first by a mile.
The Knights boys won almost every event in the meet. Muhiz Bada won the 55-meter dash (6.95) and the long jump (20-11.00). Ian Strusz won both the 200-meter dash (25.15) and 400-meter dash (56.70).
Bobby Cilke won the 800-meter run (2:14.02) and Max Salas won the 1600-meter run (5:01.09). Adam Herbst won the 3200 (10:00.89).
Sam Monseth won the 55-meter hurdles (7.99). STMA’s relay teams took first in the 4x200 (1:44.93), and the 4x400 (3:49.25). Owen Barthel won the shot-put competition (43-11.75), Morris Suah won the high jump (5-08.00), and Jarod Timlin won the triple jump (41-01.00).
The STMA girls did, in fact, win every event at the meet.
Reese Goede took first in the 55-meter dash (7.89), Jacqueline Bergeron took first in the 200-meter dash (28.28), and Adelyn Kennedy won the 400-meter dash (1:06.45).
Rebecca Immer took first in the 800-meter run (2:32.00), and Ali Weimer won the 1600-meter run (5:04.81). Emma Duerr took first in the 55-meter hurdles (8.80). The relay teams won the 4x200 (2:04.68) and 4x400 (4:39.11) races.
Cecilia Sipple took first in the shot-put (33-00.75), Cail Jahnke took first in the high jump (5-00.00), Alyssa Nehring won the pole vault (10-00.00). Gabriella Keefer won the long jump (16-08.00) and triple jump (34-10.00).
Lake Conference Relays
STMA traveled to Eden Prairie April 13 to compete in the Lake Conference Relays, the first outdoor meet of the year for the teams and the first big conference meet of the season as well.
The STMA boys finished last among the seven teams. Sam Monseth provided one of their few wins in the 110-meter hurdles (15.73). STMA’s 4x100 relay team also took home a win (45.23).
The girls fared a little better as Gabriella Keefer took first in the 100-meter dash (12.82—a new PR) and Emma Duerr won the 100-meter hurdles (15.84). The 4x100 relay team also won their event (51.24).
Overall, the girls finished fifth among the seven teams competing at the meet. The next meet takes place at Shakopee on Thursday starting at 3:30.
