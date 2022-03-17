Boyer Trucks, a service, parts, and sales center for duty vehicles, opened its new headquarters and flagship March 1 located at 4631 Odessa Ave. NE, St. Michael.
At the new 20-acre facility, certified mechanics will provide service for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles as well as service for heavy-duty trailers. The St. Michael location is Boyer Truck’s largest facility.
“This kind of space works a lot better serving customers.” Digital Marketing Manager Jacob Kersting said about the new location. “This facility allows us to do more.”
The site will feature 30 service bays, including two vehicle wash bays and a large vehicle showroom. Vehicle sales will include both new and used Western Star trucks, Isuzu commercial vehicles, Autocar Yard trucks, heavy-duty trailers and used light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, the center will provide work-ready vehicles, including box trucks, dump trucks, plow trucks, flatbed trucks, day cabs, cab and chassis trucks, reefer trucks, roll-off trucks and sleeper trucks.
In the future Boyer plans to have electric vehicle charging stations and RV repairs and dumpsite. A dedicated drivers’ lounge with TVs, lounge chairs, and vending machines also adorn the new location. Drivers can also enjoy dedicated showers, with washers, and dryers on-site, letting drivers relax while Boyer services their vehicle.
“The Boyer team is focused on the customer experience,” Kurt Schmidt, Boyer general manager/vice president said. “We want our customers to love their vehicles, our service centers and our parts operation.”
Boyer Trucking also has a location in Rogers. With St. Michael being so close to Rogers, the ability to support their customer base and its location close to the highway was what drew Boyer Trucking to the city, according to Kersting.
“We like the development growth right now around here,” Kersting said. “It kind of made sense.”
Boyer has eight locations throughout the Midwest, serving communities since 1927. The old headquarters was in Lauderdale. The St. Michael location is both the new headquarters and flagship location. What classifies a flagship location is it being the largest location with the most inventory and innovative design.
“This is our ideal facility,” Marketing and Design Strategist Ben Furuseth said. “This location will be what all of our locations will model and look up to.”
The St. Michael City Council approved Boyer Trucking to move into the city in June 2020. City Administrator Steve Bot is proud that the company is making the city its new home.
“Business growth has long been a priority of the city,” he said. “We’re excited for the new job opportunities within the city and glad Boyer chose to move their headquarters here.”
According to Kersting, there will be an estimated 200 employees on site. Currently, the location is hiring salespeople, diesel technicians, RV mechanics, IT network admin, warehouse workers, custodians, receptionists and more.
“We want to make some desired career opportunities for the people of St. Michael as well as service the business and business owners of St. Michael,” Kersting said.
For more information on Boyer Trucks and their history go to BoyerTrucks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.