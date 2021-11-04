A 16-year old boy was hit by a car while on his skateboard at the corner of Douglas Drive and 109th Avenue near Champlin Park High School on Friday morning, Oct. 29.
According to Champlin police, the incident happened around 7 a.m., and the debate is still ongoing as to who had the right of way before the collision.
The boy was transported to the hospital with what is described as “minor injuries,” and is expected to recover fully.
At this point, the driver of the vehicle is not charged with any crime, according to police.
