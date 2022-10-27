For Melissa Behrens, founder of Champlin-based nonprofit Blessings Box, the journey toward serving and providing for the community started simply.
“It was based on the little libraries,” she said. “I wanted to put a little food pantry in the front yard, but the ground was frozen and I couldn’t get the post in. We’ve got bus stops, lot of high school kids on this stretch, so we thought, let’s put snacks out there for them, let’s put toothbrushes out for them. Just as something to do.”
Behrens remains the mind, and more, behind the operation that is Blessings Box four years later. The program collects goods, supplies, and monetary donations from across the metro, all with the intention of sending the resources to families in need. Many of the families Blessings Box helps are dealing with issues including unemployment, medical crises and single parents working to support their children.
Behrens, a Champlin resident, still clearly recalls the young woman who inspired Blessings Box as Thanksgiving drew near following her initial attempts at a front yard pantry.
“Her mom had just died, her dad had cancer, and she had a 12-year-old brother,” Behrens said. “She did not have a Thanksgiving meal or a whole lot of food. So I’m like, let’s try the power of social media and see what happens. Within two weeks, I had brought five car loads of food over to her, household goods, a Thanksgiving dinner, everything. Then I said, now what? Another family came to me asking for help, and then another one and another one. So I said, forget the post and the pantry, let’s just keep going.”
Now in 2022, Blessings Box has transformed into a constant, ever-flowing operation, collecting supplies on a daily basis, often based around a two-week rotation of gathering and delivering bins of goods to families. Behrens’ home remains the headquarters, storage site, and workspace for Blessings Box.
“We’ve helped over 100 families and we just hit about $150,000 in goods, clothing, food,” she said. “We got a central air conditioner for one gal who was fighting cancer a few summers ago. Monetary donations too. We’ve paid some bills, stuff like that, for some folks.”
Blessings Box aims to help whoever it can. Behrens also added that so far, Blessings Box has not been scammed out of goods, had goods stolen from the house, or had their property damaged, which she sees as a testament to the community.
“There’s no application process, there is no two-week waiting period,” she said. “There is no approval, yay or nay voting, because we don’t have that time. This mom needs this right now. The cold weather is hitting tomorrow, they need these clothes now. They don’t have food next week, they need to eat now. The application process is me, and I validate it.”
Behrens noted that Blessings Box wants to keep support and kindness within the community an apolitical issue, helping whoever is faced with hard times.
“My political views don’t matter when it comes to this because hard times aren’t Republican or Democrat, or don’t have a race or a gender. COVID didn’t,” she said. “You know a single mom, she got COVID and was out of work for a week and then her daughter’s out of work for a week and now she doesn’t get paid for two weeks. That two weeks for a single parent can be life or death.”
As for the people who bring her items and support every week, whether through word of mouth, the news, or through the operation’s Facebook page, Behrens finds herself frequently impressed by their efforts.
“They always surprise me, just when I think I’ve tapped all of my resources, I get more,” she said. “I’ve also learned that the families we help come from all different backgrounds. It can be your neighbor, someone you know. You think your school is affluent, but when you realize that there is an average of 50 kids going home every week with the Sheridan Story project, the food at the end of the week, that’s more than you would expect.”
The mission has brought its challenges, but Behrens explained that remembering the importance of Blessings Box makes it easy to navigate the doubts and get back to work.
“Every day we ask ourselves, do we keep this thing going, what do I do?” she said. “I have no income in this, I get nothing financially from this. There’s always somebody in need and [it hits home] when you bring a carload of stuff to someone’s house and it’s like Christmas for them, when really it’s just food.”
Blessings Box is in the midst of a new chapter. As the organization continues to develop a path toward financial stability – helped along by key supporters like life insurance provider Royal Neighbors, who recently donated $10,000 to the operation – Blessings Box is working to develop a full nonprofit infrastructure, including a board of directors. Behrens has also started to work with communities across Minnesota. She has taken part in video calls and other communications to teach people outside of the metro how to gather resources and efficiently get them to those in need.
As more interest comes toward Blessings Box, Behrens hopes people continue to support her growing organization while learning how to take up the cause themselves.
“A lot of people want to do a service project, want to come on-site,” she said. “They want to donate their time too and I don’t have the space or resources for that. Eventually someday I hope to have a warehouse where I can say, ‘Hey, today’s meal packing day.’”
Blessings Box can be found at the Blessings Box of Minnesota Facebook page, and donations can be brought to Behrens at 11925 Pennsylvania Ave. N., Champlin.
