For Melissa Behrens, founder of Champlin-based nonprofit Blessings Box, the journey toward serving and providing for the community started simply.

“It was based on the little libraries,” she said. “I wanted to put a little food pantry in the front yard, but the ground was frozen and I couldn’t get the post in. We’ve got bus stops, lot of high school kids on this stretch, so we thought, let’s put snacks out there for them, let’s put toothbrushes out for them. Just as something to do.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments