Shouts of joy could be heard from Osseo’s sideline as sophomore Shandon Anderson returned a pick-six against Mounds View on Sept. 9. The Orioles’ football squad was in desperate need of a win after losing to rival Maple Grove 49-7 the week before and Anderson’s touchdown, which made the score 40-0, was icing on the cake in their victory over Mounds View. But what happened after Anderson crossed the goal line created an even louder roar.
Presley Kraemer walked out onto the field wearing a white number 57 jersey with Osseo’s signature black numbers and orange trim. While it may have looked like your run-of-the-mill extra point attempt, it was anything but.
Kraemer, a senior soccer, hockey, and lacrosse player at Osseo, became the first girl to play game action for Osseo in program history, booting a left-footed, extra point through the uprights in a 41-0 romp over the Mustangs. After the two referees signaled the kick was good, players on the field and the sidelines embraced Kraemer and. “The guys were so excited to see her kick,” head coach Ryan Stockhaus said.
Kraemer’s mom, Ann, and dad, Tim, weren’t at Osseo’s game at Mounds View but followed the score on their phones through texts from friends. Before kickoff, Ann didn’t think Presley would get any playing time because the Mustangs would surely beat the Orioles after they took down Totino-Grace 31-10 the week prior. But around 9 p.m., Ann got a text from a friend who was following the game on Osseo football’s Twitter account. Presley had made an extra point. Stunned, Tim and Ann went wild. “I was like, “oh my gosh, how do I follow this,” Ann said. “We are very proud of her,” Tim added.
Giving it a shot
Kraemer said she started to have the idea of kicking for the football team last year after talking about it with her parents but was too nervous to ask Stockhaus. By the time she had enough courage to ask, it was too late in the season.
Fast forward to 2021. Osseo girls hockey head coach Jeremy Lewis talked to Stockhaus during a coaches meeting and asked if he had room for another kicker on the team. Lewis told Stockhaus about Kraemer and her big leg, to which Stockhaus said, “send her over.” Kraemer then reached out to Stockhaus during the team’s first practices in August to inquire about kicking for the team this year. “I thought, ‘why not and give it a shot,’” Kraemer said.
Ann remembers Presley telling her that when Presley first walked into the football locker room, some of the guys were quietly laughing at her. But the more she showed her kicking ability in practice, the more comfortable Presley became and gained respect from her teammates.
“I’m sure she was a little intimidated at first,” Tim said, “But her competitive spirit kept her going.”
Being the only girl on the varsity team, Kraemer said she gets a lot of support from her teammates. “The other boys hype me up a lot when I make a kick, even during practices, which is nice,” Kraemer said. “It gives me more confidence in myself.”
Stockhaus embraced the idea of giving Kraemer kicking reps and by Week 1 against Maple Grove, Kraemer was on the sidelines with her jersey on. But, she had told the coaches that she wanted to wait another week to see if she was ready. By Week 2 against Mounds View, she was.
Athleticism runs in the family
Starting at 7 years old, Kraemer couldn’t stay away from athletics. She loved two sports in particular: soccer and hockey. Now as a senior, she has been playing varsity soccer for the last three years and hockey for the last four.
“It’s been hockey and soccer basically my whole life,” she said. As the youngest of five siblings, Kraemer grew up surrounded by a family who also lived and breathed athletics. All three of her brothers played football and hockey, and her sister also played soccer and hockey. “I’d say we’re a pretty athletic family,” Kraemer said.
Being the youngest child could mean living in the shadow of older siblings. But from a young age, Presley showed an internal motivation to be the best athlete she could be. “She was very motivated,” Ann said. “She never complained about going to any practices. She was excited to go.” The three oldest boys each had the opportunity to be on a state-championship winning football team during their high school careers, and when they graduated, Ann thought her time as a prep football mom had come to an end. Not so fast. “I’m happy Stockhaus gave her a try.”
Tim is also thrilled to have another high school football player in the family (he tells almost anyone he talks to that his daughter kicks for the Osseo football team). Although he was initially concerned that Presley would be the token girl on the team –that she would ride the bench and wear a jersey only to say they had a girl on the roster. But that is not the case. “She’s got one hell of a leg,” Stockhaus said. “She can boot the ball. If she can get it done, we’ll keep rolling with her.”
Junior Devin Williams is also a kicker for the Orioles, and during the first several practices of the year got most of the field goal reps. But recently Williams and Kraemer have alternated more and more, a sign that Kraemer might be here to stay. “I will definitely be ready when [Stockhaus] calls my name,” she said.
Blazing the trail
With Kraemer adding football to her fall sports repertoire this year, that means juggling time between simultaneous practices. Typically, she starts the afternoon at soccer practice on the softball turf next to John Hansen Stadium, and then in the middle of practice, Kraemer runs over to put on shoulder pads and a helmet for football practice.
After 20 or so minutes in the stadium, she does her impression of a quick-change artist and hustles back to soccer practice. Along with soccer and football, Kraemer is also playing in a premier prep league for hockey on the weekends in the fall. All the while focusing on her academics, as she hopes to pursue engineering in college. “She’s a really good athlete, but she is also doing really good in school,” Tim said. “Academics are the most important.”
A few weeks after Kraemer started kicking for the varsity team, one of the girls on the junior varsity soccer team was inspired and began kicking for the sophomore football squad. Call her a trailblazer, trendsetter, or just an avid sports-lover, Kraemer is inspiring other girls to step out and try something new. “The girls on the soccer team are happy for me that I decided to [kick for the varsity team],” Kraemer said. “I think they kind of look up to me.”
“This is historical for Osseo,” Tim said. “To watch her take it on is something special. I don’t think it has really hit home yet that she is the first girl to play for Osseo. Just because you’re a girl doesn’t mean it should keep you off the field.”
