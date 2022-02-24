It was the middle of week 18 in the NFL season when Kayode Awosika noticed the list. Every week as he would walk in the fieldhouse for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team would post a list of players who had tested positive for COVID-19, thus putting their availability for the upcoming game in question.
This week, the undrafted rookie from the University of Buffalo Awosika saw that there were a lot of positives from the offensive line, his position group. Soon after, the Eagles announced Awosika, a former Maple Grove Crimson football player, would be elevated from the practice squad and slated to play against the Dallas Cowboys. He is the first known Maple Grove alumnus to play a snap in the National Football League.
When he got into the game on Saturday night against the Cowboys, instead of soaking in the feeling of being in an NFL game, Awosika was locked in.
On his first play, the Cowboys sent a linebacker blitz and Awosika was able to escape out and hit the linebacker.
“I was prepared as best I could,” Awosika said.
Crimson upbringings
His preparation for the NFL can be traced back to Maple Grove, where Awosika began his football journey. For Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi, he remembers seeing something special in Awosika when he was a young player in the program. When Awosike finished his ninth-grade year on the freshman team, Lombardi remembered thinking to himself that the 14-year old Awosika would be destined for the varsity team next year. And he was, slotted in as the starting left tackle. During that fall preseason, Lombardi told his mostly senior offensive line, “It’s your job to take [Kayode] in. I have a feeling you’ll say 20 years from now that you played with him during high school.”
Blessed with a good frame, good feet, Lombardi always wondered, as talented as Awosika was, if football was even his best sport. “I thought he had a framework to be really good if he bought into this,” Lombardi said.
Fast forward to Awosika’s senior year at Maple Grove, where at only 16 years old he was a cornerstone of that Crimson team. Lombardi moved him anywhere from left tackle to right guard to the defensive line to fullback, confident he would do his job well.
“Kayode did everything for us,” Lombardi said. “He knew where he needed to go. I’ve never had a kid move around on the offensive line like I did with him.”
During Awosika’s time at Maple Grove, he was named to the USA Today first-team All-Minnesota and first-team All-Metro as a senior. After finishing up at Maple Grove, Awosika played college football at the University at Buffalo in New York, where he was a second-team all-conference right tackle in 2019 and in 2020 was first-team all-conference and second-team All-American at left tackle.
He was also a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football’s top offensive lineman.
“I’m just blessed to have the opportunities I have had,” he said. “I’m very happy to have come from Maple Grove and am thankful for everyone who has sacrificed for me.”
Then, four years later, he set his eyes to the next stage: the National Football League. But Awosika ended up going undrafted. “It puts a chip on your shoulder,” he said. “But it is how I am in life. Drafted or undrafted, I have to do my job. You just go out there and execute.”
And his hard work attracted the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed him as an undrafted free agent and placed him on the practice squad for most of the 2021 season.
Staying connected
You can take the kid out of Maple Grove, but it turns out you can’t take Maple Grove out of the kid. During the Crimson’s run to the state championship game this fall, Awosika texted Crimson Coach Matt Lombardi off and on, wishing them the best of luck and staying in touch.
“Kayode has been super loyal since he’s left,” Lombardi said. “I’ve been appreciative of that.”
“It means a lot to me [to come from Maple Grove],” Awosika said. “I’m excited about my future and to represent all that the program has done for me. It was a great experience for me as an athlete and a person.”
Awosika credits coach Lombardi and the coaching staff, including offensive line coach Soloni Taumalolo, or ‘Solo’ in the program, for his development in all areas of life, not just limited to athletics. “I’ve been blessed to have great coaching in my life,” he said. “They have cared about me on and off the field.”
The week after Awosika made his NFL debut, the Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, where Awosika suited up as a bench player, ready in case his number was called.
He never took the field that day, but three days later, the Eagles signed Awosika to a reserve/future contract.
“It was a great experience to be a part of a playoff game,” he said. “That is where I want to be one day. I’m hoping to build off of two games, work on my weaknesses and keep getting better. “I am going to do everything in my power to be in the best position to make the active 53-man [roster].”
After the playoff loss, Awosika made his way back to Minnesota and came to a few Maple Grove offseason football workouts, providing the current Crimson players a real-life example of what hard work and determination can lead to.
“He’s a great guy to talk to the high school kids,” Lombardi said. “He gives great messages to those kids. He was the underdog the whole way. It’s cool to watch his journey.”
Recently, Awosika signed and mailed Lombardi his University of Buffalo and Philadelphia Eagles jerseys, which Lombardi put up in their football trophy case to honor the first Crimson to make it to the NFL.
“I truly think if he plays consistently, just with his toughness and makeup and football IQ, I think he’s going to have a career [in the NFL],” Lombardi said. “I think Kayode has the mentality and can have 14 or 15 years as an NFL guy…He deserves to be celebrated.”
