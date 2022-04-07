It is not every day that a world-class drummer and Marvel movie character comes to a local high school to teach and entertain students and teachers. But that is exactly what happened at Champlin Park High School a few weeks ago, when Massamba Diop, one the most renowned masters of the tama, a talking drum from Senegal, and the featured talking drum player in the Marvel movie “Black Panther,” came to play with the school’s world drumming class.
Band Director and World Drumming Instructor Steve Lyons first got in touch with Diop through connections at the Heart and Soul Drumming Academy and founder Jesse Buckner and his wife Bineta.
The academy, based in St. Paul offers Djembe hand drum classes to youth ages three to 17 and seeks to build bridges across communities connecting youth with the art of drumming. After asking around the metro area to see which high school had a world drumming class, Jesse and Bineta came to Champlin Park two months ago and sat in on Lyons’ world drumming class, where a relationship began to form.
“They have a shared mission about caring about kids and honoring the culture and human tradition,” Lyons said. “They are wonderful people.”
Fast forward to a few weeks ago, when Diop was planning to come to Minnesota to play with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. The Heart and Soul Drum Academy had planned on hosting Diop for the week after he played with the chamber orchestra, and was looking for more ways to connect Diop with local musicians. So one day, Binita called Lyons and asked if they would host Diop for their world drumming students. “Uh, yes!” Lyons replied.
Along with being a world-renowned musician, Diop’s most recent claim to fame was his role as the talking drum player in ‘Black Panther,’ which Lyons thought brought extra attention to his visit to Champlin Park. The school staff initially chose to keep Diop’s visit exclusively for band students, but later decided to include the entire student body and advertise it as a concert.
Over 200 students paid $1, which helped cover the cost of Diop coming to America, to listen to nearly an hour-long concert led by Diop with 14 world drumming students.
And soon, the concert became more of an immersive experience than simply sitting in a chair and listening to music. The world drumming students would listen to Diop sing a rhythm and he asked them to play it back on their drums, and within five minutes of the concert starting, Diop asked eight students from the back of the auditorium to come up on stage and spontaneously dance with him.
“Massamba’s mission was to connect with young people,” Lyons said.
Diop led a call and response singing number with the audience and continued to reverberate joy and energy with his dancing and drumming. Some students told Lyons afterward that they enjoyed the concert so much, that tickets could have been $20 instead of $1.
But bigger than the ticket price or the music played, Diop’s goal was more than just entertaining an audience for an hour.
“Our opportunity to get Massamba to Champlin park was amazing, but his message was much broader than the music,” Lyons said. “Massamba was clear to the students that there are more things that unite us than divide us. We are all friends. What makes me so happy as a teacher is that the students can use this message the rest of their lives.”
