A bill was introduced Dec. 7 in Congress to rename the Wayzata Post Office for the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Dean Phillips introduced the legislation for the renaming in honor of Ramstad, who served Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for nine terms beginning in 1991. The Republican lawmaker retired from Congress in 2009. Prior to that, he served 10 years as a member of the Minnesota Senate.
Ramstad died Nov. 5 at his home in Wayzata. He was 74 and had Parkinson’s disease.
Ramstad was known for his work as a legislative advocate for mental health issues and people in recovery after his own battle with alcoholism. He was a lead sponsor of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which was passed in 2008 after 12 years of advocacy and was signed into law by President George W. Bush. The legislation requires insurance companies to pay equally for mental and physical health benefits, including addiction treatment.
Early in his retirement, Ramstad served as an advisor to the Hazelden Foundation, which later became the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Throughout his 39 years of sobriety, Ramstad supported friends, colleagues and strangers on their roads to recovery, according to leaders of the foundation.
“[Ramstad] was a faithful public servant whose personal struggle with addiction guided his life’s work to help those struggling with substance abuse and mental health,” Klobuchar said. “He was a true mentor to me on how to work with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done. Renaming the Wayzata Post Office in Jim’s name will allow Minnesotans to remember Jim for generations to come.”
Phillips, who serves Minnesota’s 3rd District, said he is humbled to serve the same community as Ramstad.
“His work leading the passage of the Paul Wellstone Mental Health Act was a powerful display of bipartisan leadership that has helped millions of families access the health care they need,” Phillips said. “Renaming the Wayzata Post Office in his name is a small gesture, but one I hope will add to the growing symphony of affection for the man who left a remarkable legacy in our community, our state and our country.”
Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn, Angie Craig, Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Collin Peterson and Pete Stauber have also sponsored the legislation. North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven joined as original cosponsors as Ramstad was born in North Dakota.
