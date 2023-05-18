Many of us have heard the phrase, “Stop and smell the flowers” before. The next time anyone goes to the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, don’t just take a moment at the flowers, check out the honey bees on those flowers and the bee hives set up in a grassy area on the north side of the retail center.

Bees and two bee hives are part of the atmosphere at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Through a partnership with Alvéole, a company that brings beekeeping installations to various properties, these honey bees can continue to pollinate while bringing awareness to the community of all the things that the bees do.

