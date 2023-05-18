Payton Kruse, a beekeeper with Alvéole, checks on one of the honey bee hives at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. This is the second season the bees have been at the Maple Grove retail center.
Many of us have heard the phrase, “Stop and smell the flowers” before. The next time anyone goes to the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, don’t just take a moment at the flowers, check out the honey bees on those flowers and the bee hives set up in a grassy area on the north side of the retail center.
Bees and two bee hives are part of the atmosphere at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Through a partnership with Alvéole, a company that brings beekeeping installations to various properties, these honey bees can continue to pollinate while bringing awareness to the community of all the things that the bees do.
Linda Sell, marketing manager at the Shoppes, said they were attracted to Alvéole’s mission to make people fall in love with bees, build ecological awareness, and in time, more sustainable cities and food systems. “Just the idea of bringing something like this, where people are shopping or going out to eat, they can stop and see the bees,” she said. “We have information about them and a website.”
She said this is the second year the bees have been located at the Maple Grove retail center. “They stay here all through the winter,” Sell added.
Beekeeper Payton Kruse, who has been working with Alvéole for two years, said the bees stay in the hives. “Bees will keep themselves warm throughout the winter,” she said. “It’s kind of like a big warm hug. They all just get together around their food and around their queen and vibrate their flight muscles to keep their hive about 95 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit all winter.”
Kruse said part of her job is to make sure the hives have enough food for the winter for all the bees. She added that when it comes time to harvest at the hives in the fall, she makes sure she does not take more from the bees than necessary.
She also wraps the hives before the winter weather comes to give them an “extra layer of protection.” Kruse added that the snow also provides a nice insulating layer.
Currently, the hives at the Shoppes have about 16,500 bees in them. The forager bees that go out and look for flowers or water travel around 3-5 miles a day.
Kruse said there are several jobs a honey bee will have during its life. “When they first emerge they will be the janitors,” she said. “They will go around and clean up their cell and other cells. Once they get a little bit older they become nurse bees, so they begin to take care of their younger sisters and brothers. After about 15 days, they can become wax builders. Then they will go on to be bench layer bees, as well as guard bees and foraging bees.”
She said a few bees are chosen to be the queen bee’s personal attendants. Kruse said the queen bee will lay between 1,000 and 2,000 eggs a day.
The life of a worker bee is between 30 and 40 days long in the summer. A queen bee will live up to five years.
Kruse’s job in the spring is to come and periodically check on the hive to see if the queen is healthy and if the bees are out collecting. At the end of the summer, she will harvest from the bees. From September to winter is when Kruse gets the bees and hives ready for winter.
Kruse said that when she makes a visit to check on the Shoppes’ hives, she has at least three people come up to her and ask questions. The Shoppes also hosts educational events for the public to come and learn more about the hives. Sell said in the fall during the harvest, there will be another workshop.
The bees at the Shoppes are already making honey. Kruse said she and Alvéole are all about knowing where your food comes from. She added, “The farmers work so hard in this area; it would be great if we could all work together with the pollinators. One of three bites of food came from a pollinator.”
Kruse said the easiest way for people to help pollinators is to plant flowers.
If people want to learn more about the hives at the Shoppes they can visit myhive.alveole.buzz/the-shoppes-at-arbor-lakes.
