Bear necessities: How one Champlin woman gives hope and love through stuffed bears

Bee Bush knew what it was like to have a child in the hospital. When her youngest son was a child, he was admitted to Shriners Hospital twice.
For young children and their families, being in the hospital can be an anxious experience, unsure of what the future will hold for the child’s health.
But Bush quickly came to realize something that gave her son peace and comfort during a stressful time. He received toys and gifts during his time at Shriners, providing a spark of joy and love during a tough time.
“I’ve seen all of the things that they gave to him and that he brought home with him. That’s when I thought, ‘this is a good place for him.’”
Now 89 years old, Bush is giving back to little kids like her son back in the day by sewing stuffed bears and donating them to hospitals and care centers around the metro.
Bush first learned to sew and tailor when her sister owned a shop in Richfield, and since then, she has been working on anything from quilts to baby blankets to stocking caps. But 15 years ago, Bush added stuffed bears to her vast repertoire.
Her goal? To give people like her son who are in the hospital or nursing home facilities a friend that can be with them. “That’s why I started making them,” Bush said.
Over the last 15 years, Bush has created over 7,600 bears, each one unique and special in its own way. Creating a stuffed bear, however, takes a village of help. With Bush currently living in Champlin Shores Senior Living Center, once a month Bush’s two daughters drop off fleece materials, oftentimes being what Bush says is “sneaky” when buying the fleece in bulk on sale, her sons deliver fiberfill stuffing, and then Bush does the work of sewing.
After sewing the bears together, Bush’s daughter, Vickie Spindler, drops them off at the facility where they are to be donated, such as Mercy Hospital, Shriners Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and various assisted living centers.
Bush doesn’t always get to see the impact her bears make on people, but she did get to experience what it meant for her late husband, Marshall. One day, when Bush was making her bears, she created one specifically for Marshall, designed with unique fleece patterns throughout the bear’s body. Marshall affectionately called the bear “Patches.”
When Marshall was transferred to a nursing home in Anoka, he asked Bush to do him a favor. “Send me Patches,” he told Bush. Just over three months ago, Marshall passed away with Patches in his arms.
“It is for somebody who might need something to hold to,” Bush said. Bush has her favorite bear that she keeps named Daisy Mae, the fleece pattern dotted with daisies.
Each bear, decked out in a fancy bow or necktie, takes Bush roughly 40 minutes to make and costs about $4, but those details are nothing compared to the priceless value each bear makes on their human friend.
“I always say, ‘you can tell the bear anything you want and they won’t repeat it,’” Bush said.
Look around inside Bush’s residence at Champlin Shores and you will see the byproduct of Bush’s talent. When she is not making bears, Bush paints, both on a canvas and rocks, and her artwork is on the walls of her hallway and the windowsill.
But everyone in the family knows how important and special her bears are to so many people. Some of Bush’s great-grandchildren, who are in college today, still have their bear with them.
And as long as Bush is able, she plans to continue giving people joy and love in the form of a stuffed bear. “Seeing some kids’ reactions, you would think it’s the only thing they’ve ever gotten in their life,” Bush said. “As long as I can make bears, I will make bears.”
