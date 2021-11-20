Bakker leads Crimson girls to 10th place finish at state swim meet
Maple Grove’s 400-yard freestyle relay team smiles with their eighth-place medals. The Crimson finished the Class 2A state swim and dive meet 10th overall as a team with 75 points. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

Maple Grove freshman Libby Bakker led the Crimson at the Class 2A state girls swim and dive meet at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Bakker finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.48 seconds, and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:07.70. Maple Grove finished 10th as a team with 75 points. Minnetonka took first with 381 points, followed by Edina (223), and Stillwater (176).

The relay team of Bakker, senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshman Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp finished 8th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.68, and 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:34.14. Hopp took 20th place individually in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.01 and Flaherty placed 15th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.98.

