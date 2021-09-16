After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Osseo Lions Roar celebration was back in full force Sept. 10 and 11. People enjoyed listening to local bands, watching the Lions Roar Parade, viewing the car show, pursuing goods for sale at the craft fair and sidewalk sale, the food and much more. Children took part in the LEO’s Adventureland area, where there was a petting zoo, free eyesight screening, games and bounce houses.
