If life is like a story, Champlin’s Bill Walraven has had quite a novel. From growing up in Holland during World War II and nearly being killed several times as an adolescent, to losing countless people in his life, to finding his way to Minnesota, Walraven thought the best way to capture his life’s story is to, well, write a story.
Forty-six years ago, the now 88-year-old Walraven began writing short snippets of his incredible life down on paper. Originally, the intent was so his future generations could read about what happened to him, not as a marketable book.
But over time, people kept nagging him to turn his excerpts into a full-fledged story. Eventually, several years ago, he started putting pen to paper. “I never in my life thought I would write a book,” Walraven said.
He went on to write a book titled “The Scarred Oak,” a biography of his life with altered names for himself and key people in his journey (in his book, Walraven’s first name is ‘Eric’).
In it, he talks about how, at 6 years old, he remembers waving to machine-gun-holding German soldiers outside his home in Holland, which was situated on the German border, and having the gun pointed in his direction, not knowing the significance of the event.
“For kids, they are not looked at as enemies,” Walraven said.
Four years later, on a late-November night, Walraven was walking back from a farm across the street from his home when he saw a bright flash of light. It was 8:30, 30 minutes past an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the German soldiers.
Then came a loud sound, followed by a pain that Walraven called, “getting hit with a sledgehammer.” That turned out to be a gunshot to his leg. A German soldier, not knowing Walraven was a kid in the pitch-black evening, fired at the nearest moving object.
Walraven fell down, seeing blood gush out of his lower leg. He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors wanted to amputate his leg, but his dad bargained for more time to see if the gangrene on the leg would improve. Within a few hours, the color did fade away and Walraven was able to keep his leg.
“He kind of saved my future,” Walraven said.
Get Walraven to talk about his life story, and you might be wanting more. And he will remind you. “It’s all in the book,” he says often.
By age 16, Walraven was working in a coal mine on his way to becoming an electrician. One day, an explosion happened, caused by a rat jumping between two pieces of electrical equipment. His friend, who worked alongside him, was burned to death but Walraven used quick reflexes to jump sideways to avoid the brunt of the explosion. However, that resulted in his face, neck, and left side of the body being burnt to a crisp.
“I would say that is the worst pain ever,” Walraven said.
‘I thought I was going to die’
Three years later, after recovering from the severe burns, Walraven was back in the coal mines as a certified electrician and electrical engineer. As he was sitting down eating a sandwich for lunch one afternoon, he heard a loud noise, almost like an oncoming train. But there was no train.
Instead, it was a cave-in. All the exits appeared to be plugged up due to the collapsed debris, and water was rising because the pumps had shut off. Death was as near to Walraven as ever before.
“By that time, I thought I was going to die,” he recalled. Whether it was by another cave-in, asphyxiation, or drowning, Walraven prepared himself for the worst. But as a last-ditch effort, he used two belts to support himself on high ground in case he fainted and also launched a distress signal from the mine.
Four days later, rescuers found Walraven unconscious but alive in that same position. Miraculously, Walraven, who was conscious for two and a half days, didn’t succumb to any of those three possibilities of death.
If those events tested Walraven’s physical limits, what would come next in his life would test his emotional ones. Once again, he spent time in the hospital to recover. After he was released, it was not too long after that he met a girl. Her name in the book is Lisa, but to Walraven, she was the love of his life.
Later on in their relationship, Lisa developed a severe headache one day and was taken to the hospital. She died not too long after due to a brain hemorrhage. Within a year, his best friend, Nick also died from a cave-in. “I was completely out of my mind,” Walraven said. “I cried and cried.”
To know more about the specific events, “you’ll have to read it in the book,” Walraven said.
From that extreme sadness, Walraven found a ray of hope. One day he went into Germany’s Black Forest, sat on a fallen tree, and began to cry. For some reason, his eyes wandered and found a big oak tree by itself in an open space.
“It seems crazy,” he said, “But the more I looked at it, it seemed like the branches were arms that felt like they were holding me.”
As he shifted his eyes upward, he saw scars of branches that had been broken off over the years. “That moment changed my life,” Walraven said. “Because I saw that tree was me. Branches may have broken off but I would still grow like that tree.”
Hence the name of his book’s title: “The Scarred Oak.”
Finding Champlin
Eventually, Walraven settled into a successful career in international trading and started his own company. He and his family lived in Toronto for many years, eventually becoming Canadian citizens.
One day, Walraven was in a bar when a man sitting beside him took out a pipe and began smoking right near Walraven’s face. Walraven asked him not to smoke that close to him, and the man apologized.
A conversation started. Turns out the man was a vice president of a company headquartered in Minneapolis and the two got talking about Walraven’s interest in potentially working for them. Walraven had a nice job in Toronto but decided to visit Minneapolis to see what the role entailed.
He loved it. So, he and his family moved to the Minneapolis area, beginning in Robbinsdale, but ultimately settling down in Champlin. As a true Dutchman, Walraven ideally wanted to live next to water, so he found a home by the Mill Pond and has lived there for the past 45 years.
As he was writing his own book, Walraven remembered conversations with a Ukrainian woman when he lived in Canada. She, like Walraven, had lived through trying times and experienced devastating loss growing up in Ukraine during the 1930s and 1940s.
Her father and uncle were taken to a Russian concentration camp, her mother died of starvation, and her husband later in life died of cancer.
Walraven, sympathetic to her story, decided to write his second novel, this one about who he calls, ‘Natasha.’ “She had a worse life than I had,” he said.
Walraven published his first book over a year ago, and his second book, “When Snow Turned Black,” in March. He sent it to 11 publishers and, not knowing the response, everyone wanted it.
“I must be better than I thought,” he joked. On Aug. 2, there will be a book signing and sale event at 816 Elm Creek Circle from 6 to 8 p.m., and a chance for the public to hear more about Walraven’s stories.
In his Champlin home situated on the Mill Pond, with a serene wood porch overlooking to water adjacent to a living room that looks like a trip back to his childhood with historical objects like wood shoes, Walraven has been living in his two-story home alone for the past 12 years after his wife passed away.
“It seems like I don’t die, everyone else dies,” he joked with a witty laugh. But he is still here, a testimony of resilience and mental strength that has come from the difficult life experiences highlighted in his book.
And that is his message to anyone who reads his work. “With whatever happens in life, never give up,” Walraven said. “Natasha didn’t give up. I didn’t give up.” Two books with the same message of hope.
