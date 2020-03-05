At 105 years old, Merlin Dahlheimer still sharing his life’s stories

Merlin John Dahlheimer turned 105 years on Jan. 26.
The centenarian, who lives at Guardian Angels by the Lake in Elk River, is a man who worked hard all his life and has lived to tell about it. There’s easily enough material to write a book about him, if only he had time.
For his age you might expect to see many more earned wrinkles than he has, possibly bald head and the use of a wheelchair to get around. This is not the case with John.
With his mother, Delvina, living at Guardian Angels Care Center until she was 113 and an aunt until she was 114, it seems to prove a long life can indeed be “in the genes.”
John’s smile and excellent memory with recalling his life is astounding. He is still a sharp card player and willing to visit about almost any subject he has experienced.
Delvina and Philip Dahlheimer, farmers, were blessed with the birth of their second son, Merlin John, on Jan. 26, 1915. He was one of five children the couple had. Farming was an honest and wonderful way to raise a family, during good and bad times. Learning to work hard with the support of the family is how John started and continues his life.
Life in Dayton, Minnesota, was John’s start to success. Experiences in a country school are some that today’s students will never understand. They may have thought it was “cool,” or maybe not, that there would be no hot lunches unless they learned to improvise heating it over an old kerosene stove! It was John’s job to keep the fire going, as he always preferred a hot meal.
Graduation from eighth grade was the start of working more for the family and neighbors, who knew John’s work ethic - everything from picking rocks to any job that was needed to be done. Church, family and a good day’s work with time to fish and hunt was all he needed. Over time, the farm grew and offered opportunities for the family and John to invest in his and their futures.
John and his wife, Mildred, were married on May 21, 1938, in Dayton, and had 12 children. Their lives were filled with love and devotion to family and church. The life cycle which binds their family traditions has made history. John’s eldest son continued to work for his father and together on the farm. They improved and expanded land and livestock, through trial and good decisions. All of John’s children worked on the family farm growing up and then went on to pursue other life experiences.
Working the farm plus other jobs was necessary to provide for the family and it gave a connection to stability in times of change. Work and no play make no sense to John, so the team of Dahlheimer father and son decided to try their luck at hunting moose. Four people had to apply in a lottery; they drew a chance to go and were successful. John’s shots were well placed and the family enjoyed the 1,100 pounds of meat for months to come.
Retirement came in 1965 at age 62. John took that as a word that meant working less hours but you still kept busy. So eventually with the success of investments and wise decisions, he decided to sell the family farm to his son and work for him. It was only a barter deal, but they worked it out for all to live happily ever after.
When asked of the most life defining time in his life, his answer was, “When I almost died at age 8!” John was diagnosed with appendicitis at a time it was an even more serious operation. People died more often than survived. His surgery was with a doctor who unfortunately had lost his glasses. A nurse had to run for help at a different hospital to get another doctor to operate. John feels lucky to have survived the ordeal. That’s not the end of the story; from January to September the same year, he was still in and out of the hospital. When he eventually got to leave, it had to be by horse and buggy because of the deep mud. Finally, he was able to return to his own home to convalesce surrounded by family.
There are many more stories to his life that have been omitted. Merlin - he likes to go by John, his middle name - moved in to Guardian Angels by the Lake five years ago when he turned 100. He is an avid cribbage player, and some time he and Val (one of the activity assistants) are going to play two-handed cribbage. He plays five-handed cribbage, naturally.
