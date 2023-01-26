10829_gr02

(Photo courtesy of city of Maple Grove)

The city of Maple Grove has secured funding of the future Highway 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard interchange project from the Metropolitan Council. Shown here are proposed plans which include reconstruction and widening of the bridge over Hwy. 169 to provide a diverging diamond interchange with geometrically realigned ramps.

The Metropolitan Council recently distributed funds to several area transportation projects as part of a $1.2 trillion federal transportation bill passed by Congress in 2021.

Before the Met Council could approve the spending plan for the funds, a proposal was created by its Transportation Advisory Board, which is made up of county, city, state and resident representatives. The board helps make recommendations on how to distribute federal dollars to projects that have submitted applications.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments