The Metropolitan Council recently distributed funds to several area transportation projects as part of a $1.2 trillion federal transportation bill passed by Congress in 2021.
Before the Met Council could approve the spending plan for the funds, a proposal was created by its Transportation Advisory Board, which is made up of county, city, state and resident representatives. The board helps make recommendations on how to distribute federal dollars to projects that have submitted applications.
According to Steve Peterson, senior manager of transportation planning services at the Met Council, the seven-county metro region is receiving $354 million to fund 91 projects between 2023 and 2027. He said a total of 155 applications were submitted.
“These funds are appropriated by Congress and fall into several categories and programs that have long been established,” Peterson said. “They include congestion mitigation, air quality improvement, cost-effectiveness, safety and multimodal elements. The legislation just passed by Congress added a new title for carbon reduction.”
He added that members of the Transportation Advisory Board’s Technical Advisory Committee score the projects based on their overall impact on their local community and the region as a whole.
Peterson said the funding is from the multi-year transportation bill that Congress passes on a regular basis to fund the nation’s transportation system. “The current process for allocating these funds to local projects dates back to 1974,” he said. “This year is significant because Congress dramatically increased funding for projects across the board. Had they passed a status quo bill, our region would have received approximately $200 million instead of the $354 million. That additional federal investment is allowing us to fund 91 projects instead of 44.”
He added, “It’s important to stress how important it is to have the input of the [Transportation Advisory Board] when it comes to making decisions about where to invest in our regional transportation system. Each of these projects are part of a larger regional plan that improves mobility for everyone in the region.”
Area projects that will receive funding and move forward include the Hemlock Lane project and the Highway 169/Elm Creek Blvd. interchange project in Maple Grove.
Hemlock Lane project
The project addressing Hemlock Lane and its intersection with the Elm Creek Boulevard has been awarded $1.856 million for spot mobility and safety.
This project will make safety improvements to the intersection, which currently experiences a high number of crashes. The existing design has right-turn islands that create sight-distance challenges for motorists. There are also long crossing distances for pedestrians.
Two of the right-turn islands would be replaced with a smart channel design as part of the project. Unnecessary buffer space surrounding the right-turn islands would be removed. The existing traffic signal system would be replaced and upgraded. The area would also be upgraded to the current ADA standards.
Hennepin County Transportation Safety Program Coordinator Tom Musick said, “This is a great opportunity to improve safety for people who use the intersection – regardless of whether they are walking, biking, rolling or driving. We know this is a popular area for people who live, work and shop nearby, and design changes at this intersection will encourage drivers to make slower right turns and reduce the risk of serious crashes.”
Hennepin County Transportation Engineer Jason Pieper said every year the county’s capital projects are managed in its five-year Capital Improvement Program.
“At this time, the Hemlock Lane/Elm Creek Boulevard intersection is not included in our most current CIP,” he said. “With the recent news of federal funding awards, I suspect that the intersection will be shared with our County Board for their consideration as part of the next CIP (2024-2028) that will be reviewed and approved in late 2023.”
The federal award of just under $1.9 million will go toward construction costs. The remaining costs of just over $1 million will be funded by local agencies, primarily Hennepin County.
Pieper said a tentative schedule for the project includes engagement from the community and design in 2024 and 2025. Bidding for the project would be in early 2026, with construction in 2026.
“The Hemlock Lane/Elm Creek Boulevard [intersection] experiences heavy traffic volumes, so the schedule may be adjusted to minimize impacts to residents,” Pieper added.
Musick said the project will help protect motorists and pedestrians. “This project is a few years away, but we do not have to wait that long to address some of the challenges at this intersection,” he said. “Roadway design is a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to traffic safety, and so is driver behavior. Stay alert and attentive any time you are behind the wheel. Together, we can all make a positive difference and help each other stay safe on the road.”
Pieper added, “Hennepin County looks forward to working with the city of Maple Grove to improve multimodal safety at an intersection that experiences high user activity involving people walking, biking and driving.”
Highway 169/Elm Creek Blvd. interchange
The Highway 169 and County Road 130 (Elm Creek Blvd.) interchange reconstruction project was awarded $7 million.
Maple Grove Transportation Operations Engineer John Hagen said, “The proposed interchange improvements include the reconstruction and widening of the bridge over Hwy. 169 to provide a diverging diamond interchange with geometrically realigned ramps. Existing traffic signals will also be replaced at the Highway 169 east and west ramp intersections.”
He said the new configuration will improve the overall capacity and safety of the interchange.
The interchange project will also include areas for bicyclists and pedestrians to have a safe connection over Highway169 between Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park. “A 10-foot multi-use trail will be added on the south side between Northland Drive and Jefferson Highway/Kilmer Lane,” Hagen said. “The proposed trail will connect the existing trails along County Road 130 in Maple Grove to Brooklyn Park while closing a gap in the trail system along this corridor.”
The total project cost is $19.3 million. The city is currently pursuing additional funding to close the funding gap of $12.3 million.
Hagen said construction will likely begin by June 2027; however, the city would advance the construction if the existing funding gap is closed.
The benefit for motorists traveling through the area will be safer traffic operations and more efficient freight travel for the gravel mining area and along the Highway 169 and County Road 30 freight corridors, Hagen said.
“Maple Grove features one of the largest gravel mining areas in the Twin Cities,” he said. “The 2,000-acre active Gravel Mining Area has been actively mined for construction aggregates since the 1920s. [It] has been long considered a regional asset in providing aggregates, concrete products and bituminous mixtures that helped to build the numerous interstates, state highways and local roadways across the west metro and the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. The GMA’s close proximity to the metropolitan marketplace reduces trucking costs for various types of projects and development.”
Projects near Champlin, Osseo borders - (Compiled by Kevin Miller)
There are also two projects in Brooklyn Park that are close to the Champlin and Osseo borders.
The projects include improvements to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Highway 169 and the modernization of 93rd Avenue from Xylon Avenue to West Broadway.
Highway 169/109th Avenue
Brooklyn Park was awarded $2.4 million for the $3.1 million Highway 169 and 109th Avenue intersection project.
The border between northern Brooklyn Park and southern Champlin is formed by 109th Avenue. With development continuing in the northern portion Brooklyn Park, the two cities have planned for several years to upgrade the intersection.
The NorthPark Business Park development area sits in the southeast quadrant of the intersection, and has seen continued development in recent years.
The proposal will “improve local and regional access to businesses and residents in both cities,” according to the project description. “Additional turn lanes on each of the four intersection legs would reduce congestion, improve safety, and improve mobility for motorists and non motorists. The traffic signal would also be upgraded.”
During construction, the sidewalk and bike trails would be upgraded and made ADA-complaint.
The changes are anticipated to “reduce risk of crashes and conflicts between bikes, (pedestrians) and motor vehicles,” according to the project description.
Brooklyn Park is expected to make a $623,700 funding match for the project.
93rd Avenue reconstruction
Brooklyn Park was awarded $2.5 million of the $3.1 million expected to reconstruct and modernize 93rd Avenue from Xylon Avenue to West Broadway. The city will provide a $630,400 funding match.
Currently, this approximately one-third-mile stretch is a two-lane, rural-style roadway without curb and gutter or a divider.
The east-west roadway in the northern half of the city sees more than 10,000 vehicles per day. Brooklyn Park has seen continued development in housing and industrial or commercial uses along the roadway.
The intersection at 93rd and Highway 169 was recently reconstructed to a four-lane roadway. The project is also within the Bottineau Blue Line extension corridor, with a stop planned just east of the project near the intersection at 93rd and West Broadway.
Reconstruction would “fix poor pavement, improve the substandard truck turning radius at the Winnetka Avenue North intersection, and add capacity to serve heavy truck traffic generated by the growing commercial and industrial development that is a major employment center for the region,” the project description reads.
The project will also fill an existing trail gap between West Broadway and Winnetka Avenue.
“The existing signal at Winnetka Avenue North is routinely struck by turning trucks and is not ADA complaint,” the project description reads. “A new signal system will be installed.”
The road also functions as a traffic reliever for Highway 610, according to the project description.
