Area students sign to University of Minnesota Gopher Football

(Photo by Matt Lombardi)

Maple Grove’s Jackson Powers and Sam Peters sign for the University of Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers announced 33 signings Dec. 21, welcoming a host of talented freshmen ahead of the 2023 season, including recruits from Osseo and Maple Grove high schools.

Among the U of M’s in-state signees were Osseo’s Jerome Williams and Maple Grove’s Jackson Powers and Sam Peters.

